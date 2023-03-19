How Turkish designer Umit Benan stays true to his vision – Robb Report

Umit Benan made his name young, hitting the menswear scene with his eponymous brand in 2009 and winning the distinguished Who Is On Next? awards the same year with his second collection, all at the age of 30. In the years since his debut, the Milan-based designer has been acclaimed, waved goodbye to fashion shows, then returned to the catwalks – opening Milan in 2018 with a collection titled “God Is Black” – and presented, in 2019, his Umit Benan B+ collection from luxury unisex clothing to sharp cuts, from knitwear to suits to double-breasted cashmere overcoats.

The Neapolitan overcoat, the designer’s favorite piece from his new B+ line. Courtesy of Umit Benan

“In the new collections, which are increasingly unisex, I first build the model on the man, then I transfer it to the woman and make adjustments until it is absolutely perfect for the men. two,” he says of his working method. For women, clothes add a masculine touch while the reverse is true for men; ultimately, they are perfectly organized pieces that work on every body.

Born in Germany to Turkish parents, Benan is a citizen of the world, having attended boarding school in Switzerland and college in Boston, then living in New York and London. It seems a part of him never quite aligned with the posture of the fashion world, instead wanting to embrace something less ephemeral, more rooted in human stories.

“When I started in 2009 I was fresh out of design schools – Istituto Marangoni, Milan, and Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design, London – and I wanted to establish my own style, my own character”, he says. Robb Report on the phone from Milan. “I focused on concepts, not clothes: for my shows, I used to take real men from the streets, from a taxi driver to a pizza maker, and create worlds around them. them.” But after a while, he says, “I felt I was doing it more for the sales and the press than for myself.

“I remember one day in Istanbul, I didn’t have one of my jackets and I borrowed one from my father, who was in the fabric business. It was a 1980s Gianfranco Ferré double-breasted cashmere jacket. Wearing this fabric, these forms, I realized who must be the new Umit Benan. I realized that I was no longer a boy, I had to do something more mature.

Pajamas, a must Benan Courtesy of Umit Benan

This maturity can be understood, in part, through the exceptional quality of its fabrics. Wool has been replaced with fine cashmere, silk and velvet, which give garments a luxurious drape and elegance; he once produced a mackintosh-style coat made from 100% silk. And yet, the materials work in the service of the parts – and those who own them – and not the other way around. “I’ve always thought that the garment shouldn’t overwhelm the person wearing it – it shouldn’t be brand-recognizable, it should be timeless and fluid,” he says.

This move towards absolute quality has paid off: today, he has not just clients but obsessives (including, industry insiders whisper, a number of the most recognizable fashion CEOs of Milano). “It will take me 10 years to say what I do is perfect, but I’m glad I don’t have the classic fashion customer anymore,” Benan says. “I have a loyal customer to talk to.”

Among his early admirers is a fashion editor, consultant and former editor of The fashionable man Robert Rabensteiner. “From the first time I saw him parade, I knew he was destined to become a great designer,” says Rabensteiner. “Umit is good at describing his world through collections – he has his own specific and unique identity.” With B+, he adds, the designer’s mission “translates into an almost obsessive search for the best fabrics – Benan makes no compromises. He’s his own boss. »

Benan’s work focuses on the precise architecture of his clothes, drawing inspiration from the loose but structured designs of the Italian school of the 1980s and 1990s, such as Nino Cerruti and Giorgio Armani, but with an unmistakable flair that does not belong than to him.

The B+ man in action. Courtesy of Umit Benan

“I don’t do anything new – nobody ever really does anything new – but I do it my way, because the hand that designs it is mine,” he says. “Once, after a fashion show, [the press] compared me to Giorgio Armani, and I said, “Armani can never be me. It wasn’t to be a snob. I simply believe that everyone is unique and borrows inspiration and ideas to make them their own.

In his new collection, he is particularly proud of a certain outerwear item: “I love our Neapolitan double-breasted coat, because it is of excellent quality, but also for its perfect balance. Between the weight of the cashmere and the pattern, it is light, almost like a bathrobe, but it maintains a solid and classic structure. It looks like it has a soul when you put it on.

The entirety of Benan’s vision will soon be on display in his newly reconfigured studio. Comprised of different levels of a building in Milan’s Navigli district, the space will include his home, a 3,200 square foot guest house and a showroom designed to resemble a private boutique, where customers can be pampered while browsing. “The new place will be a small friendly niche to feel protected, where you can have a drink at the bar, choose clothes or get measured for our tailor-made service”, he specifies. It’s a deliberate decision not to woo the typical fashion consumer who roams the streets of Milan shopping for the latest collections: “They have to choose to take the time to come and see me.” It’s time very well spent.