Hats for Hope Kentucky Derby fashion show honors life of late founder





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Kentucky Derby-themed fashion show was held Sunday, honoring the life of the event founder. The Hats for Hope fashion show was inspired by Kim Heath, who died in January after a six-year battle with metastatic melanoma cancer. UofL Health – Brown Cancer Center has given my mother six more years with us, Heath’s daughter Lindsey Gibson said. It’s another six Christmases, three child marriages, the birth of three grandchildren and a lot of travel. The Hats for Hope fashion show was the start of her passion project. I am determined to make this parade a success, just like my mother would have done. His legacy will live on. Heath was a patient at Brown Cancer Center and was determined to help others through their cancer journey, according to a statement from UofL Health. The Kim Heath Hats for Hope fashion show represents everything Kim loved: the Derby, fashion, shopping and, most importantly, supporting the cancer cause, said show director Chris Fulkerson. fashion designer and friend of Kim. She was an inspiration to so many, including those who cared for her at Brown Cancer Center, and I feel honored to continue the work that she was most passionate about. The fashion show took place at the Olmstead on Frankfort Avenue from 11.30am to 3pm with cancer patients, survivors, doctors from UofL Health and friends and family from Heaths. All of us at Brown Cancer Center were driven by Kim’s determination, enthusiasm and love for helping others, Heaths oncologist Dr. Jason Chesney, said. At the Brown Cancer Center, cutting-edge clinical trials and research continue to help find advanced treatment options for all types of cancer. We are grateful to the Kims family for continuing their wish to expand innovative care to other cancer patients in the area. The event also included brunch, shopping and a raffle. Proceeds went to the Mr. Krista Loyd Resource Center, as well as cancer research. Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wave3.com/2023/03/19/hats-hope-kentucky-derby-fashion-show-honors-life-late-founder/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related