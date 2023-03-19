Passion for fashion: Rancho Santa Fe family business, Tolani Collection, introduces new product line, Mahila

Growing up, Alka Tolani learned how to create clothes from her mother.

My mother is a designer in India, she says. I grew up in a design house. My mother loved to sew, embroider and sew my clothes when I was young. I watched my mother do this and helped her.

Years later, the Rancho Santa Fe resident resurrected her sartorial skills and crafted items to raise money at Rady Childrens Hospital fundraising events.

That’s where it all started, Tolani said of what has now grown into a thriving fashion apparel company.

It slowly moved on to some of the fundraising regulars saying to me, Hey, can we buy some of your clothes for our stores?

Then he moved on to selling the product at the California Market Center in downtown Los Angeles. Then we moved on to all the professional malls Dallas, Atlanta, New York, New England, Chicago.

Mother-daughter team: Alka and Aishya wearing Tolani throws. (Photo by Scott Saw)

She and her husband Raj Tolani started their business, the Tolani Collection, which designs and markets women’s clothing at outlets ranging from boutiques to fashion chains and department stores, and even on QVC cable television and the online sales network.

Much of the clothing features floral designs and artistic designs drawn from the couples’ travels around the world.

Design is my passion, said Alka Tolani. I like happy, flowing, fun and fashionable clothes. It’s something you could wear day in and day out. You could travel with it. You could go to a bar at night. You could wear it on the beach.

Now the company, which the couple dubs House of Tolani, is launching a new line called Mahila, which Alka says is a Hindi word for girl.

Fittingly, the designs for Tolanis’ new line sprang from the ideas of the couple’s daughter, Aishya, who is also a fashion designer.

Patterns inspired by Tolani’s watercolors worn by models Oleska and Jasmine. (Scott Saw)

Mahila’s concept is to capture the imagination of young women.

Mahila is my daughter’s vision of what a young (woman) would be like in terms of what she would wear, said Alka Tolani. We are very pleased to present the Mahila range.

Tolani Collection Design Assistant Brenda Valdez described a Mahila consumer as someone who isn’t afraid to wear a bit of everything. She’s not afraid to wear revealing silhouettes and different fabrics.

Briana Gonzalez, design assistant, explained: She’s on trend. She reads all the fashion magazines and follows all the fashion blogs. She’s looking to get things done and have a little fun.

Mahila products have been introduced in Anthropology and other department stores and the brand will launch in special stores in August, Alka Tolani said.

It’s a work in progress, but it looks good, Raj Tolani said of the new line. The main thing in the (fashion) business is to have a product that appeals to people and we get that feedback.

Tolani Spring 2023 looks at models Oleska and Jasmine. (Photo by Scott Saw)

The introduction of the new line is another offshoot of an evolution that stems from the lessons Alka Tolani learned alongside her mother.

Alka Tolani said that as a wife and mother of three in Rancho Santa Fe, she had no idea she would one day develop a successful women’s clothing business.

The demand that developed from this initial fundraising effort led the couple in the mid-2000s to explore marketing possibilities, which resulted in Tolani products being sold in haute couture boutiques across the Los Angeles area.

One day, they learned of an incident that would mark a turning point. Movie star Jessica Alba was pictured at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game wearing a Tolani scarf.

Every magazine had this photo because she looked stunning in that scarf, Alka Tolani said. From that scarf she wore at the LA Lakers game, she wore four more scarves, and then it went on and on with the (other) celebrities. More than 15 to 20 of them continued to wear the product for (several) years and we launched a ready-to-wear line.

Alka Tolani said a major aspect of the appeal of Tolani collections is that all items produced are unique with non-repeating prints.

Each print has its own story of originality, she says. Celebrities love having these special pieces because they are one of a kind and they will never see them again. … It makes a person feel unique and special.

Retired from a career in technology, Raj Tolani embraced the business, but not without initial doubts: I thought it would lose money. I said don’t waste so much money that I have to go back to work.

It turned out that Raj Tolani would return to work, due to the success of the business, not its failure. He runs the business side of the clothing business, with the help of their son, Vijay.

I was just supporting his passion, said Raj Tolani. I never thought it would turn into a business.

Information about the Tolani collection is available at tolanicollection.com.