Lizzie Cundy shows off her legs in a black dress with a thigh-high slit while stunning in a fluffy pink jacket

Lizzie Cundy looked sensational as she headed for a haircut in London before enjoying a Mother’s Day lunch on Sunday.

The 54-year-old TV personality turned up the heat as she showed off her legs in a thigh-high split black dress, which she teamed with matching knee-high boots.

She kept warm in a must-have pink fluffy jacket and accessorized her look with a gold Gucci belt while heading to 65 Walton Salon in Knightsbridge.

Lizzie framed her face with a pair of rose-tinted sunglasses and appeared to be in love with her phone as she strutted through the Big Smoke.

She looked delighted to have her sumptuous walnut tresses taken care of, after taking a call outside the posh hotspot.

It comes after Lizzie told MailOnline exclusively that she had been cast in a brand new Hollywood movie.

The influencer is set to play a ‘feisty’ burlesque club owner in the dark psychological thriller, which will see her work alongside Game Of Thrones and Westworld director Neil Marshall, 52.

While filming for Compulsion is due to begin next month in Malta, Oceans 8 star Charlotte Kirk, 30, is also taking on the lead role while directing, having co-written the film alongside her fiancé Neil.

Lizzie said: “I was offered this new role and I’m absolutely thrilled!” I return to my acting roots, which have been my first love since childhood.

‘I did WAG! The Musical in the West End, which I loved, and this new part of the movie is just for me so I thought why not?

“Life is for living and I want to do everything in life and live life to the fullest. It’s an exciting and fiery role, very similar to myself.

Lizzie – who had a role in Die Another Day in 2002 – concluded: “I can’t wait to get on set. Get moving on Dame Helen Mirren!”

Although known for her presenting and modeling, Lizzie is a trained actress, having studied at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

STIR! The Musical told the story of two working-class girls, who worked in a cosmetics counter in an upscale department store.

One of their clients was Lizzie’s character, Zoe, who designed department store manager Mr. Frank, played by Olivier-winning actor Tim Flavin.

The production, written by Belvedere Pashun and directed by Alison Pollard, opened at Charing Cross Theater in 2013.

Charlotte has previously appeared in How To Be Single in 2016, orchestrated The Reckoning in 2020 and received two Global Independent Film Awards.

She exclaimed of the announcement: ‘Compulsion is my fourth feature film collaboration with Neil. We work well together and make great films that win countless awards.

‘The Reckoning was critically acclaimed and gritty gangster flick Duchess is now in post-production and will hit cinema screens later this year.

“Compulsion is a dark psychological thriller featuring two female leads. It will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat!

“I play Kimberly Diana – it’s a hot, steamy thriller – action packed and full of twists and turns, not just in the bedroom.

“Lizzie is going to do an amazing job playing the owner of the Burlesque club. She’s got legs that last forever to begin with – and she can act! The role was made for her.

“This film certainly has nuances of Alfred Hitchcock running through its veins, with a nod to classic 80s erotic thrillers Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct.

“Watch out for our famous face…a blonde bombshell has been dropped and she’s going to make Sharon’s iconic scene tame!”

Meanwhile, Neil, from Newcastle, directed episodes of Game Of Thrones in 2012 and 2014, as well as the 2019 film Hellboy, starring David Harbour.

He has also lent his talents to Netflix’s Lost In Space, NBC’s Hannibal and Constantine and Black Sails onStarz in the US.