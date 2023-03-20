Shockers pick up two Sunday wins in Walk-Off mode

Next game: Kansas 03/21/2023 | 6:00 p.m. March 21 (Tue) / 6:00 p.m. Kansas History

WICHITA, Kan. Wichita State wrapped up the Shocker Invitational in spectacular fashion Sunday at Wilkins Stadium. The Shockers recorded two wins, both via the walk-off against Northern Colorado (10-1) and South Dakota State (4-3).

Wichita State (23-6) needed just 6.0 innings to take on Northern Colorado but was in the very last outing against South Dakota State.

Addison Barnard recorded his 11th career multi-home run game, including career home runs No. 60 and 61 in the win over Northern Colorado.

Game 1 vs. Northern Colorado

Barnard recorded his first multi-home run game with two homers and four RBIs to lead the offensive offense. Christine Nelson tied a career high with three hits, including an RBI. Lawrence Mills completed one home run and walked twice. sami hood hit his second home run of the season and Wool Brown records the first hat-trick of his career.

Alex Aguilar improved to 5-2 behind 6.0 innings in the circle. She allowed just one run on three hits and a walk, while striking out two.

After a scoreless first inning, Wichita State put three on the board in the second. A solo homer from Mills opened the scoring, then an error led to two more runs. Back-to-back hits of a triple from Brown and a single from Nelson gave the Shockers a 3-0 lead.

Hood kicked a five-run fourth inning with a solo shot down the left field line. An RBI single from McKinney was immediately followed by Barnard’s first of two two-run home runs.

Looking for the run rule in the fifth, Aguilar faced his only adversity of the game, all with two outs. A double, a walk and a hit per pitch led to a run on a fielding error.

In the sixth, Nelson ripped a one-out single to the middle to start the last frame. After McKinney’s pick of a defender resulted in a second-place Nelson withdrawal, Barnard stepped in with the goal of ending it. The second stick throw was quickly crushed over the fence to left center.

Game 2 vs. South Dakota State

In the final, Wichita State faced a 3-1 deficit entering bottom of the seventh, but recorded its first win of the season after trailing in the seventh. They had been 0-5 at the start of the day.

South Dakota State took a 1-0 lead early in the second on an RBI double. Wichita State tied for third on one Lawrence Lucas Single RBI and a Jackrabbit throwing error that sailed into the outfield, allowing Barnard to score.

Neither team would push a run for three consecutive innings, until the seventh.

A first solo home run to start the top of the seventh by Jocelyn Carrillo pushed SDSU ahead, 2-1. Carrillo, at bat in the 8 hole, went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. A single in the next at-bat signaled a pitching change for the Shockers. Lauren Howel replaced Alison Cooper in the circle and delivered an RBI double to the first batter, putting the Jackrabbits ahead 3-1.

Facing a two-run deficit late in the seventh, Wichita State got a one-out McKinney single, but was ejected at second on Barnard’s grounder to short the next at bat.

With two outs and a runner up front, the Shockers got three straight singles from Lucas, Jones and Mills. Jones’ single brought Barnard up from second place to make it 3-2. In a 3-2 count, Mills smoked a single back through the middle, scoring Lucas from third to tie the game at 3-3.

Sedlacek, 0-for-5 that day, came to the plate with the winning run in second position. Until his final strike, Sedlacek hit a sharp hit just out of second baseman’s reach, knocking Jones out of second for the winning run.

McKinney had three of Wichita State’s 11 hits, while Lucas and Mills had two each.