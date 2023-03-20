Fashion
Shockers pick up two Sunday wins in Walk-Off mode
WICHITA, Kan. Wichita State wrapped up the Shocker Invitational in spectacular fashion Sunday at Wilkins Stadium. The Shockers recorded two wins, both via the walk-off against Northern Colorado (10-1) and South Dakota State (4-3).
Wichita State (23-6) needed just 6.0 innings to take on Northern Colorado but was in the very last outing against South Dakota State.
Addison Barnard recorded his 11th career multi-home run game, including career home runs No. 60 and 61 in the win over Northern Colorado.
Game 1 vs. Northern Colorado
Barnard recorded his first multi-home run game with two homers and four RBIs to lead the offensive offense. Christine Nelson tied a career high with three hits, including an RBI. Lawrence Mills completed one home run and walked twice. sami hood hit his second home run of the season and Wool Brown records the first hat-trick of his career.
Alex Aguilar improved to 5-2 behind 6.0 innings in the circle. She allowed just one run on three hits and a walk, while striking out two.
After a scoreless first inning, Wichita State put three on the board in the second. A solo homer from Mills opened the scoring, then an error led to two more runs. Back-to-back hits of a triple from Brown and a single from Nelson gave the Shockers a 3-0 lead.
Hood kicked a five-run fourth inning with a solo shot down the left field line. An RBI single from McKinney was immediately followed by Barnard’s first of two two-run home runs.
Looking for the run rule in the fifth, Aguilar faced his only adversity of the game, all with two outs. A double, a walk and a hit per pitch led to a run on a fielding error.
In the sixth, Nelson ripped a one-out single to the middle to start the last frame. After McKinney’s pick of a defender resulted in a second-place Nelson withdrawal, Barnard stepped in with the goal of ending it. The second stick throw was quickly crushed over the fence to left center.
Game 2 vs. South Dakota State
In the final, Wichita State faced a 3-1 deficit entering bottom of the seventh, but recorded its first win of the season after trailing in the seventh. They had been 0-5 at the start of the day.
South Dakota State took a 1-0 lead early in the second on an RBI double. Wichita State tied for third on one Lawrence Lucas Single RBI and a Jackrabbit throwing error that sailed into the outfield, allowing Barnard to score.
Neither team would push a run for three consecutive innings, until the seventh.
A first solo home run to start the top of the seventh by Jocelyn Carrillo pushed SDSU ahead, 2-1. Carrillo, at bat in the 8 hole, went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. A single in the next at-bat signaled a pitching change for the Shockers. Lauren Howel replaced Alison Cooper in the circle and delivered an RBI double to the first batter, putting the Jackrabbits ahead 3-1.
Facing a two-run deficit late in the seventh, Wichita State got a one-out McKinney single, but was ejected at second on Barnard’s grounder to short the next at bat.
With two outs and a runner up front, the Shockers got three straight singles from Lucas, Jones and Mills. Jones’ single brought Barnard up from second place to make it 3-2. In a 3-2 count, Mills smoked a single back through the middle, scoring Lucas from third to tie the game at 3-3.
Sedlacek, 0-for-5 that day, came to the plate with the winning run in second position. Until his final strike, Sedlacek hit a sharp hit just out of second baseman’s reach, knocking Jones out of second for the winning run.
McKinney had three of Wichita State’s 11 hits, while Lucas and Mills had two each.
Alison Cooper pitched a solid 6.0 innings through the seventh. She allowed three runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out three. Lauren Howel picked up the win, his 11th of the season, in a relief run. She returned the single shot and hit one.
|
Sources
2/ https://goshockers.com/news/2023/3/19/softball-shockers-collect-two-sunday-wins-in-walk-off-fashion.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Mamata Banerjee tears up Congress
- Jayapura city suddenly clean ahead of President Joko Widodo’s office visit – Suara Papua
- How the FDIC Keeps US Banks Stable
- Djimon Hounsou still struggles to make a dollar in Hollywood
- Wisconsin upsets Ohio State to win NCAA women’s hockey title
- Shockers pick up two Sunday wins in Walk-Off mode
- MAGA Forum Suggests ‘Patriotic Ditch’ at Mar-a-Lago to Prevent Trump Arrest – Rolling Stone
- Neighbors actor Peter Hardy shares happy messages online an hour before his death in Fremantle Beach
- Read Layoff Letter Google Employee Sent To Sundar Pichai: ‘Don’t Be A Bad Guy’
- Machine learning applications for cancer diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis
- 5 classic bromances in Bollywood movies that will make you wish for a best friend like them
- Women’s Tennis Upset No. 23 Vanderbilt – University of South Carolina Athletics