In its 40th year, J.Crew turns to legacy to win new customers





J.Crew has undergone a revamp since emerging from bankruptcy in 2021. This includes the arrival of exciting new designers Brendon Babenzien and Olympia Gayot. But J.Crew’s chief marketing officer, Derek Yarbrough, said 2023 is about looking back at brands’ pasts.

On Tuesday, the brand launched the first campaign of a year-long 40th anniversary effort highlighting J.Crews’ four-decade history. The first campaign is purely digital, but Yarbrough said more activations are planned for the year. They will include outdoor advertising, in-store events, and partnerships with celebrity influencers and micro-influencers.

Yarbrough said one of the main marketing themes for J.Crew this year is timelessness. If you look back, our product and design has remained pretty consistent, he said. A pair of men’s chinos the brand sells today, for example, are made with similar materials and construction to chinos sold in the 1990s. But obviously we try to keep things up to date. Our chinos are now a little looser because that’s what the men wear ourselves [offer] Giant cut chinos. And in a few years, I’m sure he’ll go back to slimmer chinos. But the heart of the style remains consistent. Yarbrough said a focus on trends and a rapidly changing product catalog has become the hallmark of cheap fast fashion brands. It’s a partnership that J.Crew is trying to stand out from in its new campaigns, which emphasize J.Crew’s consistent American prep style. The marketing copy emphasizes product longevity, saying: As we look to the future, our mission remains the same: to create quality apparel you’ll wear and love for decades, and maybe even will you pass on one day. But Yabrough said it was important for the brand to stay fresh. For that, he relied on Babenzien and Gayot, both well known for their previous work at Supreme and Victorias Secret, respectively. The brand posted videos on its Gayot social accounts browsing its moodboard for a collection, for example. He also posts an Instagram series of Design Try-On videos, featuring Gayot and other members of the design team trying on different pieces from the upcoming collections. Gayot herself has more than 125,000 followers on Instagram and often posts looks and style inspirations from the brand, as well as behind-the-scenes footage from shoots and fittings. We try to use designers in a very organic way, Yarbrough said. It’s part of our heritage to have great design and these really talented people. I love that Olympia was working under [former J.Crew designer] Jenna Lyons. So it’s natural for us to use that connection in storytelling. Since 2010, Gayot had worked as design director under Lyons, who had worked at J.Crew since the late 1980s. In 2017, Lyons and J.Crew CEO Mickey Drexler both left the company after several years. of declining sales and the perception that J.Crew had gone astray. When Lyons left, Gayot also left the company to work at Victoria’s Secret. She was rehired by J.Crew as Vice President of Women’s Design in 2020. Lyon’s era at the mark was criticized after leaving for bias too far towards trend hunting and move away from the core brand identity. The direction of the brand’s 40th anniversary year seems to be going back to the simpler catalog days of J.Crew. For the rest of the year, Yarbrough said he was focusing J.Crew’s customer acquisition strategy on the quality rather than the quantity of new customers. In preparation, the brand renamed its loyalty program to J.Crew Passport last year, adding more benefits to lower membership levels to encourage return purchases. Additionally, the brand launched a resale program in January, which not only generates revenue but also acts as a marketing tool, Yarbrough said. It offers a lower price for entry into the brand and showcases the longevity of its product. I bought a vintage J.Crew rugby shirt that is 35 years old and still looks and feels great, Yarbrough said. This tells customers that the shirt they buy now will last them another 35 years. After going bankrupt in 2020 due to the pandemic, J.Crew has seen a comeback. Business of Fashion favorably compared the return strategy after J.Crews’ bankruptcy last year, attributing to the hiring of Gayot and Babenzien bring back customers. The brand still regularly gives discounts to current employees who have even advised buyers to never buy anything except on sale, due to the frequency of promotions. But its revenue in 2022 was 30% higher than before the pandemic. Yet J.Crew is one of many retailers facing ongoing challenges due to the lingering effects of the pandemic and macroeconomic factors. The S&P revised its rating of parent company J.Crews earlier this week to a B, saying the brand was vulnerable under unfavorable commercial, financial and economic conditions.

