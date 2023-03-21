Fashion
Remembering Iowa States SIR Magazine – Iowa State Daily
Remembering Iowa States SIR Magazine
Beginning as a men’s health and lifestyle magazine, SIR Magazine, a student-run publication, was inspired in its early days by publications like Gentlemens Quarterly, Esquire and Maxim.
The magazine published its first issue in 2012, led by founder John Lonsdale. During its publication, the magazine published two issues each year: a fall/winter issue and a spring issue.
Early issues detailed topics involving elements of masculinity, such as navigating the college dating scene, men’s hygiene and lifestyle advice, fashion lookbooks, local and national athletics, and sports. Importance of Consent and the College Party Scene.
Devon Jefferson, one of SIR’s former editors, produced its first issue in the fall of 2014.
Despite controversial on issues covered in 2014 and the concurrent loss of a faculty advisor that same year, SIR remained popular with students, and Jefferson learned to deal with the backlash.
The original cover, inspired by 1950s Mans Life magazine, featured pin-up style artwork designed by a member of SIR’s graphics team.
[Our adviser] quitting after the first number I did, Jefferson said. I remember she didn’t like what we were doing, the direction we were going.
The magazines’ primary focus on men’s health and wellbeing in combination with coverage of the issues has led some, including the former SIR adviser, to think the issue was misogynistic, according to Jefferson.
I learned a valuable life lesson that day, Jefferson said.
Greenlee’s professor, Michael Bugeja, provided Jefferson with support and mentorship throughout his tenure as editor.
He said something to me like, you can’t have a negative reaction to every negative reaction someone has to your work, and that definitely stuck with me, Jefferson said.
Jefferson remembers seeing the magazine’s staff reach an all-time high during his tenure as editor.
I think the biggest staff I ever had was almost a hundred people, Jefferson said.
In the midst of its popularity, the magazine was printing 5,000 issues at a time, which were free for students.
According to Jefferson, the Fall 2015 issue of SIR was a fan favorite. It included an article on New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard, a fall grooming guide for men and a walk through the decade’s lookbook, highlighting fashion from the ’50s to the ’80s.
At one time, the SIR staff included several committees, which focused on fashion, design, editorial, photography and advertising. On average, it took staff 10-12 weeks to complete and print an issue.
SIR gained recognition from launch parties following a posting of issues.
I’ve always been keen on having a launch party, Jefferson said, because at the time I thought it was important, and I think it was at the time, to build our buzz.
According to Jefferson, the parties would feature a fashion show and student performances.
Hugo Bolanos, who was a columnist for SIR’s Spring 2016 issue, connected to SIR through Jefferson’s predecessor and former editor Michael Finn.
He was like, Come with me to the release party, Bolanos said. I think that’s when they really started gaining notoriety.
After the event, Bolanos looked at the magazine’s website and decided to attend a meeting.
Just the atmosphere and the culture there, there was something that made me want to be a part of it, Bolanos said.
The creative direction of the magazines changed with each new editor and set of staff. SIR was unique in that it allowed leeway in overall content and message while respecting the overarching themes of culture and lifestyle.
In 2017, Jefferson passed the magazine on to Tre Moore, who remained editor until the following year.
He also took it in a completely different direction, Jefferson said. I think that was part of the rise and fall of SIR.
During its publication, SIR evolved from a men’s fashion and lifestyle magazine inspired by publications such as GQ and Maxim to a more general showcase of art, culture and diversity.
Later issues focused more on visuals, mostly featuring standalone looks and fashion elements with photography and creative direction.
It took so many iterations in such a short time, and I think that was great because it allowed the people at the helm at the time to be able to express their creativity in whatever way suited them best and to allow the magazine to evolve into any iteration at that time, Jefferson said.
According to Jefferson, staff turnover and difficulty meeting the university’s requirements for student organizations were the two factors that led to the discontinuation of SIR.
They didn’t leave a coherent plan for anyone, Jefferson said. Firstly I don’t know if there was anyone who was willing to do the job and secondly I don’t know if they managed to get the proper structure of the organization to be in good standing as a student organization.
In the spring of 2019, SIR Magazine published its fourteenth and final issue.
Print and digital copies of the SIR can be found in the Parks Library Archive or online at the Issuu website.
|
Sources
2/ https://iowastatedaily.com/275376/news/remembering-iowa-states-sir-magazine/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs; here’s why
- CCO Fashion Students Celebrate the Opening of a Pop-Up Boutique and Retail Lab
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Has Clint Eastwood disappeared? A recent photo sheds light on the actor’s health
- From Dilip Kumar to Kunal Kapoor, the Bollywood celebrities who married one of their biggest fans
- Fashion looks from the Fashion Trust US Awards 2023 brought all the glamor
- Stock market today: live updates
- Spider-Man 2 Voice Actor Announces Sequel Coming in September
- The problem with baby girl fashion
- Plane crash that killed Christian food guru and ‘Tarzan’ actor was caused by pilot’s ‘spatial disorientation’, NTSB report says
- The Star Wars and Harry Potter actor was 56
- Black #SanFrancisco residents could get $5m each in reparations plan. #Shorts #USA #BBCNews