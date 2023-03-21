Remembering Iowa States SIR Magazine – Iowa State Daily

Remembering Iowa States SIR Magazine

Beginning as a men’s health and lifestyle magazine, SIR Magazine, a student-run publication, was inspired in its early days by publications like Gentlemens Quarterly, Esquire and Maxim.

The magazine published its first issue in 2012, led by founder John Lonsdale. During its publication, the magazine published two issues each year: a fall/winter issue and a spring issue.

Early issues detailed topics involving elements of masculinity, such as navigating the college dating scene, men’s hygiene and lifestyle advice, fashion lookbooks, local and national athletics, and sports. Importance of Consent and the College Party Scene.

Devon Jefferson, one of SIR’s former editors, produced its first issue in the fall of 2014.

Despite controversial on issues covered in 2014 and the concurrent loss of a faculty advisor that same year, SIR remained popular with students, and Jefferson learned to deal with the backlash.

The original cover, inspired by 1950s Mans Life magazine, featured pin-up style artwork designed by a member of SIR’s graphics team.

[Our adviser] quitting after the first number I did, Jefferson said. I remember she didn’t like what we were doing, the direction we were going.

The magazines’ primary focus on men’s health and wellbeing in combination with coverage of the issues has led some, including the former SIR adviser, to think the issue was misogynistic, according to Jefferson.

I learned a valuable life lesson that day, Jefferson said.

Greenlee’s professor, Michael Bugeja, provided Jefferson with support and mentorship throughout his tenure as editor.

He said something to me like, you can’t have a negative reaction to every negative reaction someone has to your work, and that definitely stuck with me, Jefferson said.

Jefferson remembers seeing the magazine’s staff reach an all-time high during his tenure as editor.

I think the biggest staff I ever had was almost a hundred people, Jefferson said.

In the midst of its popularity, the magazine was printing 5,000 issues at a time, which were free for students.

According to Jefferson, the Fall 2015 issue of SIR was a fan favorite. It included an article on New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard, a fall grooming guide for men and a walk through the decade’s lookbook, highlighting fashion from the ’50s to the ’80s.

At one time, the SIR staff included several committees, which focused on fashion, design, editorial, photography and advertising. On average, it took staff 10-12 weeks to complete and print an issue.

SIR gained recognition from launch parties following a posting of issues.

I’ve always been keen on having a launch party, Jefferson said, because at the time I thought it was important, and I think it was at the time, to build our buzz.

According to Jefferson, the parties would feature a fashion show and student performances.

Hugo Bolanos, who was a columnist for SIR’s Spring 2016 issue, connected to SIR through Jefferson’s predecessor and former editor Michael Finn.

He was like, Come with me to the release party, Bolanos said. I think that’s when they really started gaining notoriety.

After the event, Bolanos looked at the magazine’s website and decided to attend a meeting.

Just the atmosphere and the culture there, there was something that made me want to be a part of it, Bolanos said.

The creative direction of the magazines changed with each new editor and set of staff. SIR was unique in that it allowed leeway in overall content and message while respecting the overarching themes of culture and lifestyle.

In 2017, Jefferson passed the magazine on to Tre Moore, who remained editor until the following year.

He also took it in a completely different direction, Jefferson said. I think that was part of the rise and fall of SIR.

During its publication, SIR evolved from a men’s fashion and lifestyle magazine inspired by publications such as GQ and Maxim to a more general showcase of art, culture and diversity.

Later issues focused more on visuals, mostly featuring standalone looks and fashion elements with photography and creative direction.

It took so many iterations in such a short time, and I think that was great because it allowed the people at the helm at the time to be able to express their creativity in whatever way suited them best and to allow the magazine to evolve into any iteration at that time, Jefferson said.

According to Jefferson, staff turnover and difficulty meeting the university’s requirements for student organizations were the two factors that led to the discontinuation of SIR.

They didn’t leave a coherent plan for anyone, Jefferson said. Firstly I don’t know if there was anyone who was willing to do the job and secondly I don’t know if they managed to get the proper structure of the organization to be in good standing as a student organization.

In the spring of 2019, SIR Magazine published its fourteenth and final issue.

Print and digital copies of the SIR can be found in the Parks Library Archive or online at the Issuu website.