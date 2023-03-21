UMD MEN’S BASKETBALL LOOKS TO EXTEND STAY AT EVANSVILLE IN ELITE EIGHT MATCH AGAINST BLACK HILLS STATE

THE OPENING COUNCIL

The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball team (26-9 overall, 16-6 NSIC) is set up in Evansville, ready to play in its first-ever Elite Eight game against Black Hills State at Ford Center on Tuesday, March 21 at 12:00 p.m.

A RACE LIKE NO OTHER

The fifth try of the NCAA Tournament was special for the Bulldogs. UMD entered this race having been 0-4 in their last run attempts in March. Now, in the span of just two weeks, the Bulldogs have earned not only their first-ever NCAA Tournament victory, but also their first Elite Eight bid. Might as well make the first extended stay special, right?

SPEAKING ABOUT SPECIAL

Can you figure out what UMD hoops for women do? As it turns out, both Bulldog basketball programs managed to make the bottom eight in their respective fields. If you keep track, this is also the first time the women’s team will compete in the Elite Eight. Inherently, this dynamic duo of a bid is a first in UMD history, but it had never been done in the entire Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) before. It’s only happened 13 times on the entire NCAA stage.

THE EVANSVILLE TREK

It’s not easy to make history.

From the jump, UMD had to fight tooth and nail on their way to Evansville. It all started with a found opener against Central Oklahoma, the No. 3 seed in the Central Regional. The Bronchos certainly played accordingly – at halftime the score was 35-25 UCO. But in the second half, the Bulldogs bounced back. By the final buzzer, that earlier double-digit deficit had gone mute – UMD took a 62-56 victory.

DEBRIEFING OF GAME STATS

Brown: 21 points (7-13 shooting, 3-6 3pt), nine rebounds, three assists

Middleton: 21 points (5-8 shooting, 4-6 3pt), three assists

charlie katon : 13 points (4-7 shooting), 11 rebounds, 4 assists

Next came a second-round encounter with No. 7 Emporia State, which had managed to knock out two-seeded Northern State in the first round. The Hornets played like a team with momentum to start the contest, leading up 11 at 21-10. But by the end of the first frame, the Bulldogs had been able to figure things out, and they entered the number two half tied at 36. That second frame would end up being owned by UMD, who would eventually beat ESU 43-38 to win a 84-79 victory.

DEBRIEFING OF GAME STATS

Blair: 29 points

Jack Middleton : 13 dots

charlie katon : 13 points, 12 rebounds (second consecutive double-double)

austin andrews : 12 points (6-7 shooting), seven rebounds, three blocks

Team: 16-29 shot from the field in the second half

The stage seemed set for UMD to meet regional host Northwest Missouri State, which doubled as the three-time defending national champion. But there’s a reason you play the games – instead, it was the Crimson Storm South of the Nazarene that the Bulldogs faced in the Sweet Sixteen. What followed was a bit of a defensive battle, but it was a UMD that ultimately prevailed. The Bulldogs turned a 27-23 halftime lead into a second frame in which they outscored SNU 35-29. When the dust settled, it was UMD who had pushed their ticket to the Elite Eight, winning 62-52.

DEBRIEFING OF GAME STATS

Drew Blair : 28 points (9-16 shooting), four rebounds

Team: SNU held at 22-65 (33.8%) shooting from the field

In the ensuing reseeding of the eight regional champions that make up the Elite Eight group, the Bulldogs landed at No. 6.

STATISTICS STATUS REPORT

Blair leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season with 20.1. At the top of the rebounding department charts is Katona, who averages 6.1 boards per game. The race for decisive passes is particularly tight. To be seated first right now is Strong Joshua with 2.2 cents per game, but right behind him are Katona (2.1) and Blair (2).

A few post-season stat nuggets:

Blair is seventh in the tournament in total points with 63 points

Katona is fourth in the field in total rebounds with 29

Lincoln Meister the rate of 3.33 blocks per game is good for the fifth in the tournament

THE BULLDOGS IN THE TOURNAMENT

During that run, the Bulldogs nearly broke even when it came to their all-time ranking in the NCAA Tournament. UMD is now 3-4 in March on five appearances. A win in the Elite Eight to send the Bulldogs to the Final Four would make that number an even 4-4. That would be a lot of four!

BLACK HILLS STATE SCOUT REPORT

TOURNAMENT SUMMARY

BHSU entered the selection on Sunday with an overall record of 25-5. The Yellow Jackets’ 18-4 mark in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) was good enough to land them in a tie for second place in the conference’s regular season tournament race. It was enough to counter an RMAC Tournament performance that saw BHSU fall in the second round.

This portfolio ended up landing a general offer for BHSU in the NCAA Tournament. Much like the Bulldogs, the Yellow Jackets ranked 6th in their South Central region.

THE ROAD SO FAR

The sixth-seeded Bulldogs emerged from a chaotic central region that saw seeds two through four out of the mix before the second round even happened. The Yellow Jackets came out of a chalk glove.

It started with a matchup against the No. 3 Colorado School of Mines in the first round. The early similarities continue between UMD and BHSU – the Yellow Jackets also faced early struggles, with the Orediggers leading up to nine in the first half. BHSU recovered to less than two with a score of 31-29 at the break. The second half ended up being a very, very different story. The Yellow Jackets outscored the Orediggers 39-17 in that second period, winning in resounding fashion by a 68-48 final.

DEBRIEFING OF GAME STATS

Joel Scott: 13 points, nine rebounds

Matthew Ragsdale: 12 points (5-8 shooting)

PJ Hayes: 12 points, 8 rebounds

Sindou Cissé: 10 points, four rebounds

Progress in more ways than one.

Next up was No. 2 from Fort Lewis College. Forget the initial struggle – this game ended up losing the Yellow Jackets pretty quickly. BHSU led 40-32 at the break before eventually extending their final double-digit winning margin to 15 at 81-66.

DEBRIEFING OF GAME STATS

Scott: 23 points, 19 rebounds

Cissé: 14 points (4-7 shooting)

Jaeton Hackley: 13 points

Ragsdale: 13 points

Hayes: 10 points, 6 rebounds

The reward for coming all the way to Sweet Sixteen? A meeting with the top seed West Texas.

There was no early advantage to be found by either team in this one – it was all-out dogfight. The score was 32-32 at the break, and he certainly didn’t let up as things progressed. In total, there were 14 ties and 14 lead changes in this game. Unsurprisingly, the final margin of victory was therefore only one point: 68-67, advantage of the Yellow Jackets.

DEBRIEFING OF GAME STATS

Scott: 25 points (8-13 shooting), 14 rebounds

Hayes: 14 points (5-8 shooting), five rebounds

Team: 25-45 (55.6%) shot from the field

THE ELITE AGAIN

This is BHSU’s second straight trip to Evansville, having done so well last season. In fact, the Yellow Jackets ended up dancing all the way to the Final Four before losing to eventual champion Northwest Missouri State 70-57.

BIG SCOTT

No worries about the offense getting known with someone like Joel Scott.

The senior guard will likely be at the forefront of BHSU’s offensive operation next Tuesday. Scott is averaging 22.8 points per game on the season – and he’s doing it while amassing 9.6 boards per contest as well. The latter number increased to 14 throughout the Yellow Jackets tournament.

GOOD… ABOUT THIS OFFENSE…

It’s clear at this point that UMD and BHSU have weapons to turn to when in need of scoring, but that’s arguably not where either team won. his bread and butter on the way to Evansville. In the case of BHSU, the Yellow Jackets have been one of the most prolific defensive teams in the nation all season. In March alone, they are fourth in scoring defense (60.3), fifth in opposition field goal percentage (38.3%), fourth in opposition three-point percentage (24 .1%) … Just a little more. The Yellow Jacket defense is a major factor behind their +12 tournament margin, which puts them fifth in the playoff field. And BHSU also gets after the boards, sitting sixth in defensive rebounds a game with 30.67.

The Bulldogs will come to this dynamic defense with…well, a pretty solid defense of their own.

He’s the one who got really hot over the course of the season, which translates to post-season stats. UMD’s scoring defense ranked 10th among the tournament field, which keeps teams at just 62.3 points per night, keeps opposing clubs to a shooting percentage of just 35.9% from the field. The latter number is the second highest in the playoffs. UMD only allows a depth rate of 26.1%, which is seventh in the tournament. When it comes to defensive glass, however, the Bulldogs reign supreme. UMD is catching exactly 33 defensive boards per game right now, the highest mark in March.

JUST ON, RYAN

“Good start” is an understatement.

In just five seasons at the helm of Spearfish, Ryan Thompson has already surpassed 100 wins with the program. His overall record stands at 103-40, a .720 winning percentage. Let’s not forget that this team is also part of the final eight in contention for the second year in a row. And to be clear, this is Thompson’s practice gig – he’s not a decades-long veteran.

IT WILL BE HARD AT THE TOP

This will be the first time UMD and BHSU meet in the NCAA Tournament. In fact, the only time the Yellow Jackets played at an NSIC school in the playoffs was before that program was even a full member of the conference. Northern State faced BHSU in an NAIA split. II District 12 Contest in the 1992-93 season, a game Wolves won 80-67.

DIFFUSION

Catch the action live and for free on NCAA.com by clicking the link below:

vs. Black Hills State (Tuesday, March 21 at 12:00 p.m.): bit.ly/42z9ua6