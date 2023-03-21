Twitter sheds light on the disappearance of men’s headgear

Fashion has undergone significant changes for both men and women over time. In the past, men and women wore different styles of dress, often dictated by social norms and cultural traditions.

For example, in the West, men wore head coverings, like hats, as a sign of formality and respectability. However, over time these styles have changed and men no longer wear headgear as often as they used to.

Now, a video from 100 years ago from New York is going viral and has sparked a conversation about menswear for decades. Watch the video here.

Men wore head coverings 100 years ago; why not today?



New York 100 years ago. Almost everyone wore a helmet. It was not only a fashion, but also a utility. What changed? pic.twitter.com/l6m7EbtgHN Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 19, 2023

We are constantly amazed by the endless knowledge of the Internet and its ability to answer complex queries and reveal new data. A discussion about why men have stopped wearing head coverings and turbans in the West and India, respectively, was recently sparked by a Twitter user.

Various explanations were quickly offered by the Twitter community, shedding light on this historical and cultural phenomenon.

A Twitter user named Gabbar recently questioned why menswear has changed after sharing a video showing men wearing headwear, most commonly hats, on the streets of New York 100 years ago.

Moreover, he referred to the disappearance of turbans in India and wondered about the cause. The development of cars in the West, he continued, eliminated the need for headgear as a form of weather protection, and the low rooflines of cars made it difficult to wear protective gear.

The trend has also disappeared in India. All the old photos show men wearing turbans across castes and religions. Some say it’s inversely correlated to the popularity of cars in the west. The low roofs made it difficult to carry one. For others, that changed after World War II. The helmet was a war https://t.co/PB8Oc2jzg2 pic.twitter.com/bxdF0tga0i Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 19, 2023

The trauma of war and its connection to uniforms also played a role in the decline of hats. His observations consequently sparked a conversation about how head coverings have changed over time.

Today, fashion has become personal and subjective

Many users agreed with Gabbar’s explanation that hats are no longer needed because tall buildings and more vegetation have increased the amount of shaded areas.

“We were an agrarian society, and we had to be in the sun all day. Jobs have changed,” one man wrote.

We were an agrarian society and we had to be in the sun all day. Modified jobs Arvind Srikantan (@Arvindsrikantan) March 20, 2023

Others agreed, saying the popularity of casual wear and indoor work has also led to a decline in the use of hats and turbans. Some even made humorous remarks, saying the availability of cheap shampoo and the desire to flaunt attractive hairstyles were also factors.

“Today you can also spot people in rural areas/small towns wearing some kind of headgear. It’s a simple remedy to protect against the onslaught of the local weather. To save your head from these changes in temperature, wind, etc. another wrote.



You can also spot people in small rural towns wearing some sort of headgear today. It’s a simple remedy to save yourself from the onslaught of the local weather To save your head from these changes in temperature, wind etc. Sadist (@MysticSadic) March 20, 2023

“As fashion trends have shifted towards more casual and casual styles, hats have fallen out of favor. Today, people are less likely to wear formal clothes on a regular basis. In the past, people often worked outdoors or in jobs that required them to spend a lot of time outdoors, hence the hats,” another added.

As fashion trends shifted towards more casual and casual styles, hats fell out of favor. Today, people are less likely to wear formal clothes regularly. In the past, people often worked outdoors or in jobs that required them to spend a lot of time outdoors, hence the hats. Ganpat (@BhagGanpat) March 20, 2023

Another man remarked, “It’s because a lot of people have desk jobs now. They’re sitting at desks, in air conditioning halls/booths. They don’t tend to go out for anything. either because everyone and everything is available online. By the time they leave the office the sun is setting.”

It’s because a lot of people have desk jobs now. They sit at desks, in halls/AC booths. They don’t tend to go out for anything as everyone and everything is available online.

As they exit the office, the sun is setting. Sanket Walopkar (@sanketwalopkar) March 20, 2023

Accordingly, the discussion highlights dynamic shifts in societal trends and how these have changed significantly over time. Men used to wear hats to “fit in”, but now they do it to “stand out” and make a statement.

However, today, both men and women have a wider range of fashion options, and individual expression and personal style are more accepted. Additionally, advances in technology and materials have allowed for more comfortable and functional garments, as well as new trends and styles that continue to evolve.

What do you think of that? Tell us in the comments.

For more trending stories follow us onTelegram.