Men’s volleyball starts four home games this week





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Harvard Men’s Volleyball is scheduled to begin a four-game home series this week at Malkin Athletic Center. The Crimson will host Sacred Heart and American International respectively on Wednesday and Friday. Both are scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. What there is to know Harvard (6-10) is making its first home appearance since March 4, when it beat LIU, 3-1. Since that win, the Crimson were short of 3-0 decisions last week at UC Santa Barbara and No. 7 Pepperdine.

During his week in California, Kade McGovern led the way in all-around fashion, leading Harvard in kills (20), digs (9), and total blocks (6). The second had nine wins at UCSB before picking up 11 against the Waves.

led the way in all-around fashion, leading Harvard in kills (20), digs (9), and total blocks (6). The second had nine wins at UCSB before picking up 11 against the Waves. The Crimson’s two non-conference games this week open a homestand that ends March 31-April 1 against Penn State. Both of these EIVA contests are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET, respectively.

Harvard takes on Sacred Heart for the second time this season after beating the Pioneers in their season opener, 3-1. The Crimsons dropped the first set, 25-15, before bouncing back with three straight wins (25-23, 25-20, 25-19).

In the first encounter against SHU, Zach Berty led all players with 13 kills and had two service aces. McGovern, meanwhile, had 12 kills and two aces to go with five blocks and four digs.

led all players with 13 kills and had two service aces. McGovern, meanwhile, had 12 kills and two aces to go with five blocks and four digs. The Crimson will be looking to improve on their all-time record of 36-8 against Sacred Heart. Harvard has won the last nine meetings.

When Harvard takes the stand against American International, it will mark the first meeting between schools separated by 85 miles.

Sacred Heart (5-8) is coming off a 3-1 loss to Merrimack on Saturday at North Andover. Despite the setback, the Pioneers have won two of their last three fights with wins at Fairleigh Dickinson (W, 3-1) and at home against the Warriors (W, 3-2).

American International (2-16) has lost five straight matches and will face Rivier at home on Wednesday before traveling to Cambridge. The Yellowjackets had their last victory on February 25, when they beat Widener, 3-1. Following Harvard will host Penn State at Malkin Athletic Center for an EIVA series beginning March 31 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocrimson.com/news/2023/3/20/mens-volleyball-mens-volleyball-begins-four-match-homestand-this-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related