Missouri men’s basketball March Madness bid ends in disappointing second-round loss to Princeton





Missouri’s magical men’s basketball season ended in disappointment on Saturday night, as the Tigers lost 78-63 to Princeton, the No. 15 seed in the Southern Regions. Missouri senior forward Noah Carter started the game with 7 points, but Princeton senior guard Ryan Langborg responded with 11 of his first 15 points to take an early lead over the Tigers. Outside of Carter, Missouri’s offense was sluggish through the first 10 minutes of the first half, starting 5-9 before going into an 0-11 drought. Princeton capitalized on a 3-point play-off, increasing their lead to 24-14 with seven minutes left in the first half. Princetons’ size and shooting posed problems for Missouri’s defense, prompting Missouri coach Dennis Gates to give junior forward Mohamed Diarra extra minutes to face Princeton defensively. SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year Kobe Brown struggled tremendously in the first half after a fantastic first-round performance. The senior forward scored just 2 points on a 1-5 shot against Princeton, hurting Missouri’s offense that has mostly run through him all season. Missouri managed to cut the deficit to 33-26 in the first half, but there was a lot of work to do in the second if they had any hope of staying in the game to the end. The second half, however, didn’t go much kinder to Missouri as senior guard DMoi Hodge took a scary fall early in the half that took him out of the game for several minutes. No call fouls were made on the play, another game-long glitch for Missouri, and several no-calls in addition to Hodge’s fall caused Gates to speak to the umpires and resolve the situation. The umpire issue went away after the conversation for the most part, but that didn’t help Missouri launch an offense. The rest of the second half went as badly as the first half for the Missouri Tigers as they continued to bounce and shoot poorly from the 3-point line. Those two aspects told the story, with Princeton bouncing off Missouri 45-30, including 17 offensive rebounds, and Missouri shooting 6-22 of 3. Missouri was also crushed by second-chance points, allowing 19 at Princeton. Langborg finished with 22 points for Princeton, with second-year guard Blake Peters scoring 17 off the bench. The only positives for the Tigers were Carter who finished with 14 points and senior guard DeAndre Gholston who scored 19 points. Brown and Hodge struggled to shoot the ball and get to their spots, unlike the win over No. 10 seed Utah State. It was a tough way to end the season for Missouri, which had an otherwise fantastic year under a freshman head coach like Gates. The program has had the most success and fan support in years, thanks in large part to Gates’ culture shift and Browns’ excellence. Despite the disappointing conclusion, there’s certainly a lot to look forward to in this new era of Missouri men’s basketball. Edited by Matt Guzman | mguzman@themaneater.com Copy edited by Grace Knight

