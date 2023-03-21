Lewis Hamilton wore IWC and Rick Owens at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Robb Report





Sir Lewis Hamilton may have finished fifth in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix yesterday but he certainly won the game in style. The British driver, who is arguably the most fashionable gentleman in Formula 1, showed up on the third and final day of racing at Jeddah’s Corniche circuit wearing a suitably menacing Rick Owens ensemble. The monochrome look, dreamed up by stylist Eric J. McNeal, featured pieces from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 and Fall/Winter 2023 collections. Hamilton wore a sleeveless knit V-neck top with a pair of baggy cargo pants and chunky Beatle boots. Hamilton wore Rick Owens head to toe. Lars Baron/Getty As for accessories, the seven-time F1 champion donned a pair of Prada sunglasses, a Hatton Labs bracelet and his must-have IWC. The Mercedes team driver, who also happens to be an ambassador for the Swiss watchmaker, rocked the Big Pilot’s Perpetual Calendar Top Gun Edition “Mojave Desert”. The $35,000 watch is said to be one of his favorites. Sir Lewis is often spotted wearing designer clothes, jewelry and wrist candy on the runway. In fact, he wore three different watches, including an IWC chronograph created for the Mercedes team, to denounce F1’s ban on jewelery last year. He is also known for his daring cuts on the red carpet. For the 2021 Met Gala, for example, Hamilton teamed up with recently retired stylist Law Roach and wore a sleek black suit and white lace shirt by black designer Kenneth Nicholson. Hamilton wore one of his favorite IWC watches. Clive Mason/Getty Hamilton, of course, donned his racing uniform to complete the 50-lap race. The Briton took the checkered flag past Mercedes team-mate George Russell, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s winning driver Sergio Perez. He is currently fifth in the drivers standings with Alonso in third, Perez in second and Verstappen in first. The next tournament race is set to take place Down Under on Sunday April 2. Let’s see what Hamilton decides to wear at the Australian GP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://robbreport.com/style/fashion/lewis-hamilton-rick-owens-iwc-grand-prix-1234820327/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related