Stein Tokyo Fall 2023 Collection





Kiichiro Asakawa is a soft-spoken polymath who takes an airy, almost scientific view of fashion rather than an introspective one. This is partly informed by his background in retail. In addition to his Stein brand, he also runs the Shibuya-based clothing store Carol, for which he continues to do some of the shopping (although he admitted that his design work for Stein takes more and more time). time). This season, the designer continued his theme of removing masculinity from men’s basics by softening them. So neat shirts and jackets had their seams moved lower on the arm to round their edges. The hems of the pants and coats fell low and were cut in a very subtle trapezoidal shape, so they gently billowed with every step as the models walked through the atrium of the Tokyo Telecom Center building. I wanted to give the lengths of coats and trousers a connection with the ground, to try to create an elegant atmosphere, he says by way of explanation. The double-waisted jeans might have looked like a design gimmick we’ve seen before, but Asakawa refreshed them with a contrasting use of fabrics that combined denim manufacturing methods from the 60s and 90s (Asakawa also designs the most textiles itself). If you wear them for a long time, the denim will fade in different ways and the contrast will pop, he said. Stein deals with what Japanese fashion journalists aptly call riaru kurzu, or real clothes, a market term that best translates to accessible, everyday pieces. However, Asakawa’s obsessive attention to detail gives his real clothes a quality that pushes them beyond the norm. The way these V-neck meshes were slightly rounded at the neckline, for example, or the buttons sewn into high slits on the side of the floaty trench coats, made them worthy of a second look.

