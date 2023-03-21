Young Detroit designers shine at New York Fashion Week

Tori Nichel and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Michigan (BGCSM) students who attended NYFW. Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Michigan (BGCSM)

Detroit may be the birthplace of musical royalty, having produced legends like Diana Ross, Smoky Robinson, Big Sean and others, but its greatness transcends music. A group of designers moving up those same ranks are up-and-coming fashion designers who traveled to New York last month for New York Fashion Week. While the designers possess the same talent and ingenuity as industry veterans, they are teenagers. Part of a collaboration between the New York-based retailer Black House And Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Michigan (BGCSM) Fashion Industry Club, the creations of the young men were exhibited in the offices of Louis Vuitton Mot Hennessy (LVMH) during popular week. Tori Nichel, a Detroit native, founder and creative director of Maison Black, hopes this experience will continue to inspire them.

At sixteen, someone bet on me and really taught me the ins and outs of fashion design, and I studied with her until I was a freshman in college, but I had never been to New York, and I don’t think I would have gone to New York if I hadn’t been accepted to the Fashion Institute of Technology. So I’m really humbled and honored to be able to be a part of that. And sincerely, I hope it will continue to inspire them to cultivate their craft, to continue to work hard at it, to return to it.

Shawn H. Wilson, President and CEO of BGCSM, believes this collaboration is part of an opportunity for the organization to continue to reinvent itself to provide invaluable opportunities for Detroit students.

The Fashion Industry Club represents our process to reinvent ourselves. A few years ago, we wanted to reinvent ourselves for greater impact on the community. And what that means is that we know that for the communities we serve, the core of the issues they face is lack of access to capital, financial capital, social capital, and human capital. And so that’s preventing our young people and our communities from really climbing that ladder of economic mobility, from really being able to reach the heights of success. We have therefore designed our programs to be able to provide these different types of capital so that we can provide career and entrepreneurial opportunities for the young people we serve. And so when you look at something like Fashion Industry Club, it provides all of that to them. It provides them with economic capital, it provides them with social capital, human capital through their mentors.

carlos pearson Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Michigan (BGCSM)

For Carlos Pearson, the creative genius behind the clothing brand Elegant, One of the main takeaways from the experience was to just be himself while exuding confidence, something he struggled with before.

I would say that just being myself and showing off with confidence were important lessons learned. In social situations, when I’m with people, I sometimes get nervous and don’t really understand what I want. But when I was there, it was like a brotherhood. Everyone was there for me, and I felt like they were my brothers, and I could talk to them about anything. It just made me feel like if I could do this with them and they’re this successful, I can also do this in any room I’m in, even if I don’t know anyone from other.

Langston Howard Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Michigan (BGCSM)

As for Langston Howard, whose brand High was featured in the showcase, the networking value gained during the excitement is what it carries with it to this day.

The most important thing I learned in New York is that you have to use your connections to my advantage because throughout the day we made many connections. We did our best to make as many connections wherever we went. And now, since I’m back in Michigan, I have to use those connections to my advantage. I have connections with all these successful people in the industry, so might as well use them to help me.