Jeremy Scott steps down as artistic director of Moschino

Jeremy Scott is stepping down as creative director of Italian luxury fashion house Moschino. Scott has worked for the brand for 10 years, during which he elevated Moschino’s reputation by infusing postmodern pop culture into designs.

Scott’s successor has not been named, and the designer has not revealed his next step. He also maintained his eponymous label alongside Moschino, but he hasn’t released a collection independently since 2019.

Scott posted a message on Instagram announcing the end of his role with the brand.

“As I complete this chapter, I am filled with excitement and anticipation and can’t wait to share with you all that I have in store for you next!” he wrote.

The New York Times noted that Scott’s decision will “further reshape the Italian fashion world” as it comes just four months after Alessandro Michele left Gucci.

“Wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination”

In a statement, Scott said: “The past ten years at Moschino have been a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination. I am so proud of the legacy I leave behind.

He also thanked Massimo Ferretti, the chairman of Moschino’s parent group, Aeffe.

For his part, Ferretti said: “I am lucky to have had the opportunity to work with a creative force such as Jeremy Scott. I would like to thank him for his decades-long commitment to Maison Moschino and for launching a distinctive and joyful vision that will forever be part of Moschino history.

Redefining pop culture

Scott took over the brand in 2013, becoming the third person to do so after founder Franco Moschino and Rossella Jardini.

Franco, who launched the label in 1983, gave it his distinctive pop-art touch. Jardini succeeded Franco after his death in 1994. It was during Jardini’s time that pop icons such as Madonna and Lady Gaga first wore Moschino.

Scott made his runway debut for the brand in 2014 with a collection that poked fun at American consumerism by incorporating the logos of brands such as Budweiser and McDonald’s with SpongeBob SquarePants into its pieces.

The designer’s latest collection was presented during Milan Fashion Week in February 2023.

Celebrities in Moschino

Scott has dressed dozens of celebrities in Moschino. Among the big names is Katy Perry, who was dressed like a chandelier and then what looked like a burger at the Met Gala in 2019. Perry had also worn Moschino for her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2015.

A year prior, Cardi B wore a pearl-encrusted dress and headpiece by the brand. And in 2022, Megan Thee Stallion was dressed in a feather-like dress and armor.

Scott also dressed Angela Bassett and Tessa Thompson for the Oscars and vanity lounge after-party in 2023.

Other celebs who have found Moschino to their liking include Miley Cyrus, who once wore a T-shirt with the words “I had nothing to wear so I put on this Moschino dress.”

(Main and featured images: Jeremy Scott/@jeremyscott/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Singapore