DAYTONA BEACH, Florida. The Charlotte men’s basketball team returns to action just a day after their quarter-final win when they take on 10th-seeded Radford in the semi-finals of the College Basketball Invitational on Tuesday night. The Ocean Center opening tap is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Niner Nation can follow Tuesday’s semi-final via the ESPN2 broadcast on TV and via WatchESPN or the ESPN app to watch Roy Philpott and Joe Lunardi on the call, HEREvia ESPN 730 The Game to listen to Matt Swierad and Charlotte alum Trevor Wilt, HEREor via Statbroadcast live statistics, HERE.

LAY-UP LINES

– Tuesday’s semifinal between the 49ers and Highlanders will be the fourth all-time meeting between the programs on the collegiate hardwood and the first meeting since 2012.

– Monday’s win was Charlotte’s fourth win on March 18 or later in the calendar year. The other three victories came on Saturday and in consecutive years in CLT’s run to the 1976 NIT Championship and 1977 NCAA Final Four. CLT knocked out NC State at Madison Square Garden on March 18, 1976, then No. Michigan on March 19 of the following year in the Elite Eight in Lexington, Kentucky.

– Charlotte’s win on Monday also marked the first time Charlotte has won multiple contests in a postseason tournament since the Greens and Whites’ Cinderella run to the 1977 Final Four in Atlanta.

– The Niners qualified for the CBI semi-finals on Monday, securing Charlotte’s 16th 20-win season of all time and the first 20-win campaign since 2012-13, which was also the last time CLT won a place in a post-season tournament. This team fell to Providence, 75-66 in the first round of the NIT.

– A victory on Tuesday would advance Charlotte to its second tournament final of the season. The Niners qualified for the Myrtle Beach Invitational championship game with wins over Boise State and UMASS in November, en route to a 4-0 start to the season.

– Youth Brice Williams through two games at Daytona Beach is a favorite for the tournament MVP award after averaging 22.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in CLT’s wins over Western Carolina and Milwaukee.

IN SEARCH OF THE HIGHLANDERS

–Radford gets to Tuesday’s semifinal after upset wins over seventh-seeded Tarleton State and San Jose State in the first round on Sunday and in the quarterfinals on Monday.

– On the stat sheet, the Highlanders are led by junior DaQuan Smith who is averaging 14.0 points, while shooting 43% from the field and 41% from 3-point range. On the boards, senior Shaquan Jules is one of the best rebounders in the Deep South, averaging six rebounds per game and had 10 points and five rebounds in RU’s win over San Jose State on Monday. .

– Off the bench, the Highlanders are led by second-year head coach Darris Nichols who leads the Highlanders to the program’s first-ever post-season tournament semi-final. RU made a 10-win improvement after finishing last season with an 11-18 record and increased their Deep South win tally by five after winning just seven conference tilts in their 2021-22 campaign.

SERIES HISTORY

– The Niners and Highlanders have only met three times before, with the Niners winning all three contests in a series dating back to 2010, this is the first meeting between the programs at a neutral venue.

– The last time the programs met, the Niners beat RU, 68-52 behind a 14-point effort from Pierra Henry and 12 points from Willie Clayton in December 2012 inside Halton Arena.

NINERS DOWN MILWAUKEE IN WIRE-TO-WIRE FASHION

– Behind 25 points of the junior Brice Williams and a team-high 16 steals, Charlotte outscored Milwaukee, 76-65, in Monday’s quarterfinal game at the College Basketball Invitational.

– Williams was joined in double digits by junior Jackson Threadgill and second Lu’Cye Patterson who finished the evening with 17 and 13 points respectively. Threadgill’s 17 points were a season high on 6-of-10 shooting.

– As a team, Charlotte recorded a season-high 16 interceptions with a sophomore Isaiah Folkes leads the way with a career-high seven interceptions. Folkes also recorded eight points, four assists and a pair of rebounds.

– Charlotte never trailed on Monday, marking the fifth time this season that CLT has won without ever trailing this season.

BRICEHIM WILLIAMS

– Junior guard Charlotte Brice Williams took over in each of Charlotte’s wins over West Carolina and Milwaukee to start the CBI, averaging 22.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

–Against Carolina West, Williams recorded his third career double-double, recording 20 points and 10 rebounds against the Catamounts, before leading the Niners with 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting against Milwaukee.

– Against West Carolina, Williams failed to score in the first half, before taking over in the second half shooting 5 of 6 from the field, 2 of 3 from long range and a perfect, 8 of 8 from the charity stripe, while earning six of 10 rebounds and collecting two assists, two steals and a block.

– The second-team All-C-USA winner’s only miss in the second half against WCU came on a 3-point attempt he blocked for which he not only earned the rebound, but threw himself to the shot clock sounded and came in to give the 49ers their first double-digit advantage of the night, while sending Coach Sanchez into an ear-to-ear grin.

– Williams’ performances in the first two rounds marked his seventh and eighth consecutive double-digit results and his eighth 20-plus goal performance of the season.

– A few more wins and a few more solid performances this week could leave Williams within 200 points of becoming the club’s 30th member to 1,000 points from Charlotte heading into next season.

A VICTORY WOULD BE

– Give Charlotte its 14th all-time playoff victory and increase its record to 14-19 overall.

– Give the 49ers the most wins since winning 21 games in the 2012-13 season.

– Push the Greens and Whites to the championship game of a post-season tournament for the very first time.

– Leave Charlotte one win away from the program’s first tournament title since winning the 2013 Puerto Rico Tipoff Challenge during CLT’s 2013-14 campaign.

POST-SEASON CHARLOTTE

– Charlotte’s trip to the CBI 2023 marked the program’s 19th all-time trip to the playoffs and first to the CBI.

– Charlotte all-time is 13-19 in the playoffs and this season marks CLT’s first multi-win playoff tournament since its time at the 1977 Final Four in Atlanta.

– Heading into this season, CLT had won 11 total postseason tournament games, including six won by head coach Lee Rose as the Niners went to the 1976 NIT Title and 1977 NCAA Final Four .

–CBI’s appearance this year is also the 49ers’ first playoff appearance as a program since winning a general offer for the 2012-13 playoff NIT.

NINERS ALL-C-USA MITER TRIO

– Last Tuesday morning saw the announcement of a trio of Niners in the All-C-USA teams.

– Youth Brice Williams earned second-team All-C-USA honors after leading the team and placing eighth in the United States Conference in scoring with 13.5 points per game, while starting only eight times this season.

– In the league, Williams finished the year ranked fifth in the conference, averaging 16.2 points, while eclipsing 20 points seven times and 30 points three times while appearing in all 20 competitions.

– Second year Ali Khalifa earned honorable mention status after finishing the year with 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, while starting in his 29 appearances.

– classmate, Lu’Cye Patterson scored 9.6 points and led the 49ers in assists with 2.9 assists per outing and finished the year with a best assist-to-rotation ratio of 2.0. Patterson finished the year with just 0.1 assists per game short of the number required to be considered for league standings.

– The trio became the 71st, 72nd and 73rd All-League selections in the program after the Niners saw no one named to the league’s preseason All-Conference team in late October.

NINE NUGGETS

– A victory on Tuesday would give Charlotte its fifth win in a single-elimination tournament this season. Despite falling in their C-USA Tournament opener, the Niners beat NCAA Tournament Team Boise State and Tulsa to advance to the Myrtle Beach Invitational title game in November in Conway, NC. South.

–A win in Tuesday’s CBI semifinal would also give the 49ers their 10th road win in a real game on the road or on neutral ground in 2022-23. That total would be the Niners’ most away wins since 2005-06 when the Greens and Whites also won 10 games and advanced to the second round of the post-season NIT tournament.

– Founded in 1910 and currently one of eight public universities granting doctorates in the state of Virginia, was established as the State Normal and Industrial School for Women in Radford. In 1924 the school was renamed State Teacher’s College at Radford, before changing its name twice more, before gaining its current namesake in 1979.

– Radford’s mascot, “The Highlander”, was first adopted in the 1970s for Southwest Virginia’s Scots-Irish heritage. He is a fearsome, strong, muscular and proud individual who inspires power and courage when you think of all he stands for.

– For those reading, here’s a benchmark from Saturday’s win over West Carolina. The last time the Niners won a postseason tournament game was in March 2006 against Georgia Southern. Current men’s basketball SID, Dom Palumbo was nine years old and just finishing his third year. According to Niners radio play-by-play announcer Matt Swierad states that he still had hair at this point in his career.

FOLLOWING

If the Niners eliminate the Highlanders, CLT would face the winner of Southern Utah and Eastern Kentucky in Wednesday’s CBI Championship. The Ocean Center opening board for this potential game is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.