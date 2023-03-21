BMW can start its path to full-screen VR with new “Panoramic Vision” feature





Most of the time, automakers show off futuristic, high-tech features on concepts in hopes of sparking some interest. When BMW introduced the i Vision Dee, one of the coolest features of the electric concept was a head-up display that spanned the width of the windshield. Now BMW is bringing the head-up display, which is called Panoramic Vision, to real cars. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse confirmed the introduction of surround view on production vehicles from 2025 at the 2023 annual conference. The advanced head-up display system will be available on Neue Klasse models ( new class), which refers to the automakers’ platform for its next-generation electric vehicles. Unlike a traditional head-up display which is usually a small square or rectangle located immediately in front of the driver on the lower part of the windshield, the all-around view spans the full width of the touchscreen. Drivers will be able to choose what information is displayed on the head-up display, including information about vehicle speed, the song currently playing and the time. If there’s one thing wrong with BMW’s new Surround View feature, it’s that it’s not a true heads-up display. You see, most heads-up displays are displayed on the windshield. Panoramic Vision includes a raised lip trim at the top of the dash just below the windshield where information is displayed. Based on BMW videoit looks like the feature will display images on the windshield, but it’s more like augmented reality. The panoramic vision seems useful and more intuitive than the other head-up displays. We weren’t sure how BMW will incorporate this feature into future vehicles. In the i Vision Dee, the car had a true head-up display with graphics on the windshield as it had no traditional gauges or displays. We also don’t know if any of the i Vision Dees features will make it into future models. BMW says Panoramic Vision demonstrates the merging of reality and the virtual world by turning the windshield into a makeshift projector. Were not sure if we agreed with that description of the feature, as it’s more of a glorified screen, but it’s still really cool. With the feature just a few years away from entering production, we’re sure to get more details on the panoramic vision in the near future. Editors’ Recommendations





















