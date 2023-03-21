Fashion
Davis lifts Owls past FDU in NCAA Tournament second round – UNIVERSITY PRESS
FAU defeated the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in the Round of 16 on Sunday night, qualifying for the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
COLUMBUS, Ohio The Owls have had extra motivation throughout the season.
First, they were polled for finishing fifth in Conference USA. Then they had to go on an unprecedented winning streak to enter the Associated Press Top 25 poll, amid teams with worse records. They later received a 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament, despite having a stronger resume than many higher ranked teams.
But for second-year goaltender Johnell Davis, his motivation is a little different.
I’m just trying to feed my family, Davis said after becoming the first player in history to score 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in an NCAA Tournament game.
Davis’ historic performance sparked FAU Men’s Basketball (33-3, 18-2 C-USA) by defeating the 16-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) Knights 78-70 in the Round of 16 on Sunday night at the Nationwide Arena.
The win sends them to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history, where they will face the University of Tennessee Volunteers at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
It’s just, like, a blessing, said All-Conference guard Davis and Indiana native Gary. But we will still work.
Even in the midst of the performance of a lifetime, FDU wavered the Owls at several points in the game.
A quick start kept FAU in the lead for the entire first half, and with 6:21 remaining until halftime, junior guard Brandon Weatherspoon netted a three-pointer putting FAU ahead by 11 their biggest lead in the league. night.
At halftime, FAU shot 35.1 percent from the floor and 18 percent from the baseline, while leading the Knights 32-25.
FDU, however, came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders, mounting a 15-4 run in the 4:01 immediately after halftime to take a 4-point lead.
Just the belief that we’ve been in these situations many times before,” head coach Dusty May said. So absolutely, I think our guys believed, even when we were down seven points, I think they thought we were going to find a way.
Sophomore guard Nicholas Boyd temporarily stopped the bleeding with 9:03 in regulation time, sinking his only three of the night to tie the score at 54 apiece. From there, the owls did not look back.
FAU came alive in the dying minutes of regulation after a back-to-back second-half opener, and with 1:23 to go, Davis launched a slam dunk, putting them ahead 74-64.
In desperation, FDU resorted to an intentional foul in the final minute. However, Davis capped off a masterful performance, going 4-4 from the foul line in the final 37 seconds to secure FAU’s first offer to the Sweet 16.
We never felt like a Cinderella team, May said. We went to an SEC school and won, and we’ve been in very tough environments. We never felt like a Cinderella story because of our record, because of the players in that dressing room.
Now, as FAU’s attention turns to Tennessee, their most anticipated game of the season at one of the sport’s most famous venues, Davis said, it’s like any other gym.
It’s a beautiful place, Davis said. But we still have to go there and work like all the other gyms.
The game between Owls Sweet 16 and Tennessee is scheduled for Thursday, March 23 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. and will be broadcast by TBS.
Cameron Priester is the sports editor at University Press. For more information regarding this story or others, email [email protected] or tweet it @PriesterCameron
