Reoria has the best quality bodysuits for every shape on Amazon





Scroll to see more images If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. From combinations became a fixture in the fashion scene, it was a game-changer for curvy women like me. Okay, to be fair, this was a game-changer for every body type: Petite, thin, athletic, curvy, you name it. Just like the best shapewear, bodysuits fit our body in the right places without ever going up. These are the most comfortable fashion staples yet (apart from loungewearobviously) and you can’t convince me otherwise. Like a staple in my capsule wardrobe, I have made it my personal mission to own a bodysuit in all colors and styles. A sleeveless one-shoulder bodysuit for summer pub crawls? Buttoned tank top bodysuit for laid-back spring days? I want them all. But even though I love my Abercrombie and Bodysuits Skims, I have an Amazon budget most of the time. After some serious Amazon fashion hunting and TikTok scrolling, I discovered the holy grail of Amazon jumpsuits. The Amazon fashion brand behind cult bodysuits is Reoria. I first came across Reoria while shopping for summer wetsuits a few summers ago, and have bought a new one every season since. If you know the Amazon fashion designer, Kristin Taenzer, you know I’m not alone in my love for Reoria. I was a fan long before I discovered Kristin, but it should be noted that they developed a following among TikTok fashion creators too. Why are they so loved? Each of Reorias’ buttery smooth bodysuits are lined (a huge win for big busted girls). Did I mention you can go without a bra without the pinches showing? I always like to wear nipple covers (just in case it gets cold, you know?), but seriously, these are the only Amazon bodysuits I care to own. Sizes range from small to 2XL, and each bodysuit is available in a rainbow of chic colors. As if it could get any better, they cost around $25. You’ll see why I’m stocking up on every style and color after trying these beauties out for yourself. Here are my favorite Reoria jumpsuits, all of which have thousands of rave reviews from fellow Amazon fashion girls. Reoria High Neck Racerback Bodysuit Oh yes, the high neck bodysuit who started it all. Just one wear of this smooth, creamy beauty and I was hooked. I have the brown colorway (which is more of a rusty orange) and it’s one of the few pieces that got me through the hot summer commutes from New York to the office. Reoria One Shoulder Cutout Bodysuit Smoothing but molding, this sleeveless bodysuit offers an elevated version of the one-shoulder tank top. This number goes from brunch to bars with no problem. Reoria Criss-Cross Halter Neck Bodysuit Another elevated take on a true classic (the halter top), this crossover bodysuit is equal parts spicy and supportive. Bonus: It has a developer but not Also revealing back. Reoria Square Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit You’ll want every color after trying this sweet body suit with covering straps. It cinches through the bust and waist, and is the most versatile bodysuit on this list. Reoria Lined Long Sleeve Bodysuit Is it really a bodysuit roundup without long sleeve option? The scoop neckline of this long-sleeved beauty is ideal for all bust sizes while the double-lined fabric makes it safe to go braless. The hardest part is choosing your favorite shade.

