Fashion
NBA-style power rankings: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores on, off the court
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in the middle of his best season on and off the court if his pre-game outfits are taken into account. Much like his game, Gilgeous-Alexander’s sense of style was evident from the when he was drafted in 2018.
What intrigued the teams the most at Gilgeous-Alexander was his potential. It lives up to expectations and is on its way to exceeding them, that means game winners while trying to lead his team to a playoff spot or the clothes he wears before said games.
Let’s take a look at some of my favorite cuts this Gilgeous-Alexander season so far:
10. November 17
A magenta leather button-up shirt can be one of the rarest finds. And if you’re new to Gilgeous-Alexander fits, you can usually expect one of three things (if not all three): boots, baggy pants, and avoid looking directly at the camera. All he does often seem cooler than most people.
The brown color of these pants complements the magenta well, but Gilgeous-Alexander chose to wear white and brown sneakers rather than boots. This adjustment exudes the confidence of a player who is coming into his prime, with average career highs in points, steals, blocks, free throw percentage, field goal percentage and minutes.
9. March 16
The first thing that came to mind when I saw this photo is Travis Scott Song 3500 for several reasons. First off, Gilgeous-Alexander has a similar mystique to Scotts, from his hair to his non-photographer facing poses. Second, I imagine this jacket is in the four-figure ballpark.
Her white sweater and white boots accentuate the white of her coat. I also like that he kept the brown pants, just in a lighter shade of the coat.
8. December 5
I’ve referenced the Blade movie before, but no cut I’ve seen all season reminds me of that. In the most elegant way possible.
The easiest way to sum up this all-black cut is classy. The leather trench coat has a bit of sheen to it, as do her pants and braided boots. Gilgeous-Alexanders Chanel chains are the only items worn that aren’t black, and they provide a subtle but necessary contrast.
7. January 12
This brown leather biker jacket with a red stripe has a vintage look. Gilgeous-Alexander also seemed to notice, as he also wore a long Jesus piece, reminiscent of the early 2000s, and faded-looking jeans. His black shirt and boots are a shade for the brown of his jacket.
Throwing in the peace sign might be a go-to for him, but for nostalgia sake, I’m guessing he did it knowing it’s a classic pose.
6. January 26
This intentionally shaggy cardigan instantly stood out. The Chanel logo caught my eye, plus the blue in all shades caught my eye. The light denim in no way detracts from the blue of the cardigan; it almost makes the blue more visible.
To add, the Gilgeous-Alexanders Blue Suede Tote Bag fits right into the cut theme as a whole.
5. November 14
Since Gilgeous-Alexander is Canadian, his only right is for me to include his canadian tuxedo. For starters, I love dark denim and all the intricate stitching. Her bucket hat has different neutral colors with a streak of baby blue, but none of it seems to clash with the denim.
And as usual, it wouldn’t be a good Gilgeous-Alexander fit without the boots and this time they’re orange. They give the rest of the outfit a pop of color that cannot be achieved by the Canadian tuxedo alone.
4. October 28
It’s not everyday you see a Supreme Yohji Yamamoto Vanson jacket, but it seems fitting that Gilgeous-Alexander has one in his arsenal. My favorite part of this jacket is that each side feels like it’s own. The Vanson and Supreme logos are even incomplete because of this, but it makes the jacket look a bit abstract.
Also notice the rings and key ring hanging from the belt.
3. February 18
All-Star weekend was the perfect place for Gilgeous-Alexander to show off his style. This custom Thunder leather letterman is one of the few awesome tweaks the All-Star guard put together for this weekend.
This jacket is so colorful and vibrant that Gilgeous-Alexander opted only for a white T-shirt and cream pants. His shirt and boots being the same white allows the color of the pants to stand out a bit more.
2. October 30
A Louis Vuitton letterman is pretty impressive, but the baby blue of this jacket adds to it (baby blue is one of my favorite colors). The influences of Louis Vuitton’s late creative director, Virgil Abloh, can be seen throughout this jacket, from the angels to the boldness of each patch.
Gilgeous-Alexander was sure to include a close-up shot of his high-top Air Force 1s etched with countless Louis Vuitton logos (click on the slideshow). Its BB Simon belt is another highlight of this cut.
For what it’s worth, that still counts as a pre-game adjustment. Sometimes you just can’t wait to get to the arena to get the shot you need.
1. February 20
Gilgeous-Alexander was an All-Star for the first time this season, but that coat makes him look like he’s been one many times. Moreover, Salt Lake City in February undoubtedly calls for a coat of these proportions.
Don’t let the coat take over the black Chrome Heart leather pants. These are the two focal points of the outfit in their own right, allowing Gilgeous-Alexander to style his hair easily with a white button-up shirt, a few chains, and Timberland boots. His Louis Vuitton sports briefcase, to add, symbolized that he was all business.
(Photo: Tom O’Connor/NBAE via Getty Images)
