Kourtney Kardashian shares the inspiration behind the Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress





Kourtney Kardashian Barker is taking a trip down memory lane. In an Instagram from March 19 job, the 43-year-old reality star recalled meeting her designers, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana of Dolce & Gabbana, a year ago to begin designing the dress she would wear to her Italian wedding with Travis Barker. Kardashian Barker has shared behind-the-scenes photos from her fitting, design meetings and sketches of the unique lace and satin corset mini dress. She also shared how a music video was the inspiration for the look. The first inspiration for my dress was when Travis and I were watching the Guns N Roses November Rain video the night before we even got engaged, and we thought this had to be our wedding,” the Poosh founder wrote. The couple at their Italian wedding ceremony. alabamaluellabarker / Instagram She was wearing a short dress and I thought I needed a short dress! she continued. I had more visions inspired by some Monica Bellucci 1990s campaigns shot by Helmut Newton for Blumarine. Kardashian Barker wrote that when they knew they were going to have their ceremony in Portofino, Italy, it also influenced the vibe and feel of the dress. I also just wanted to feel like we ran away to Italy and got married and I wanted the dress and the wedding to feel like that! she detailed, before sharing how one of the drummers’ tattoo designs was put on the veil. When @dolcegabbana suggested putting Traviss’s head tattoo of the Virgin Mary on the handmade lace veil with the words from her tattoo: family, loyalty, respect underneath, I got chills and I understood how special it was. (And my little mini veil that I wore to dinner) The mother of three concluded by noting that they planned out every detail and the designers made her dream come true so quickly and I’m so thankful to everyone who went out of their way to make it all happen! The veil featured a depiction of the Virgin Mary. kimkardashian/Instagram The first time Kardashian Barkers saw her wedding dress and her fittings was documented in a November 2022 episode of The Kardashians. The couple first had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammys. However, they didn’t legally wed that day. They would officially become husband and wife at the Santa Barbara, Calif., courthouse on May 15. The newlyweds shared photos from the day, which included the bride’s grandmother, Kris Jenners’ mother, Mary Jo MJ Campbell. The Barkers then traveled to Italy and held their ceremony on May 22.

