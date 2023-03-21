Kourtney Kardashian reflects on her third wedding dress





On May 22, 2022, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows for the third time at an extravagant wedding in Portofino, Italy. Although each of their celebrations was full of fashionable looks, the bride saved the best for last by wearing a mini corset Dolce & Gabbana dress up for her last celebration. Nearly a year after the couple tied the knot, the Poosh founder reflects on the process of designing her big day looks with the iconic designer and reveals her inspiration behind her ensemble. On Sunday, March 19, 2023, the reality TV star posted a carousel of throwback photos from her wedding day, along with some snaps that captured the design process, including several sketches of her dress and veil. . A year ago we had our first face-to-face meeting with @dolcegabbana to kick off the design process for my wedding dress!! it begins in its caption. The Kardashians The star then explains how she conceptualized her 90s inspired look. The first inspiration for my dress was when Travis and I were watching the Guns N Roses November Rain video one night before we were even engaged, and we thought that this was supposed to be our wedding, Kardashian reveals. She was wearing a short dress and I thought I needed a short dress! The entrepreneur also says a campaign shoot in 1993 shaped his idea. I had more visions inspired by some 1990s Monica Bellucci campaigns shot by Helmut Newton for Blumarine, she reveals. According to Kardashian, once the duo settled in Portofino, Italy, the decor influenced the overall vibe of the dress. I also just wanted to feel like we ran away to Italy and got married and I wanted the dress and the wedding to feel like that! she exclaims in her caption. While the bride’s dress made a big impression, her accessories stole the show. Along with the tulle gloves and lace heels, Kardashian complemented her mini dress with a cathedral-length veil embroidered with the Virgin Mary and the words Respect for Family Loyalty underneath as a nod to a tattoo on her thigh. Barkers head. When @dolcegabbana suggested putting Traviss’ head tattoo of the Virgin Mary on the handmade lace veil with the words from his tattoo: family, loyalty, respect underneath, I got chills and I knew how special it was, she said. According voguethe veil was also designed with lace flowers to represent the gardens of Portofino. THE keeping up with the Kardashians alum concludes his post by thanking the design team. Everything was planned and realized in my dream so quickly and I am so grateful to everyone who went out of their way to make it all happen! 🫶🏼”, she expresses. A few hours later, Kardshian shared a follow-up post with more photos of the wedding dress design process and a glimpse of her reception outfit: a black corseted mini dress, black lace gloves, black stockings up. to the knees and black stilletos. reception etc , she wrote. After the ceremony, friends and family of the newlyweds celebrated at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle, according to People. After changing up her second look of the night, Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer shared a first dance to Elvis Presley’s Cant Help Falling in Love, which Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and her son Matteo performed live. The couple also served food stations full of Italian-inspired cuisine, like pasta and cannolis.

