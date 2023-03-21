TikToker slammed for dress people deemed too white for wedding





A TikToker posted a video of a green dress that she thinks would be ideal to wear as a wedding guest.

The post sparked intense debate, as some users said the pale dress looked too much like white.

Commentators then argued over wedding etiquette, what would be “appropriate” attire for a guest. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app

A TikToker has faced a wave of criticism for sharing a ‘wedding guest’ outfit that people thought would insult the bride for looking too white, despite being actually green. On March 16, Lauren Candy shared a video of herself trying on a sage green dress from online retailer ASOSwith an on-screen caption saying she thought it was “probably the most beautiful wedding guest dress ever”. While Candy’s previous videos, which often involve her trying on various outfits, typically receive less than 500,000 views, her wedding guest post went viral, receiving 2.8 million views and going viral. proving to be one of his most controversial posts to date. Dozens of commenters said the dress looked too pale and too white-like in the video, and even though it has colorful embroidery on it, it could insult the bride at any wedding she wears it at. , due to the common convention that only the bride wears white on her wedding day. “If someone says something looks white, don’t wear it to a wedding,” one user wrote. Other reviewers disagreed, saying the dress didn’t look particularly white to them and they didn’t think people had a reason to criticize the dress. “I don’t understand the comments, I wouldn’t be offended if you showed up at my wedding, it’s clearly green and absolutely beautiful,” one user wrote. Another person commented, “I love wedding guest dress videos because people treat a dress that might be white if you squint in the right light like it’s a hate crime.” Later the same day Candy posted a follow up video responding to a comment that her dress was “totally not appropriate” for a wedding because of its color. “Personally if someone wore it to my wedding I would say how beautiful it is and can I borrow it, but of course everyone has their own opinion,” she said in the clip. She also shared a clip of the dress laid out next to a white cardigan, where the contrast between the two colors was more easily seen. “The dress is clearly green,” she explained. Many commenters under Candy’s second clip said they thought the criticism showed people taking the rules of marriage etiquette “too far” and being overly critical of others, while some doubled down their initial statement that the dress looked too white, specifically saying that it would likely appear white in wedding photos due to their paleness in the first TikToker video. Designers who have shared ideas for dresses to wear as wedding guests have already faced similar backlash on TikTok when commenters said the outfit looked white. wedding etiquette is a hugely popular topic on TikTok, with creators sharing their thoughts on some of the most common wedding do’s and don’ts, such as how dress if you are a wedding guest, or If it’s okay to request a plus one at the ceremony if you did not receive one on the invitation. Lauren Candy did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. For more stories like this, check out Insider’s digital literacy team coverage here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insider.com/tiktokers-wedding-guest-dress-debate-white-green-2023-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related