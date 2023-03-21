Fashion
7 Cocktail Dress Ideas for That Spring Wedding You’re Invited To
Flirty, floral and fabulous.
out of it all wedding dress codes over there, the spring cocktail wedding guest outfit is one of the most vague but also the easiest to stick to. Cocktail wedding attire is ‘fun, flowy and edgy with a touch of individuality,’ the costume designer says Rahimah Yoba already said In the style. With spring flowering in mindthis elevated, but not too stuffy dress code calls for romantic colors, floral prints and dreamy details like ruffles, ribbons and embroidery.
As with any major event, there are a few things to avoid when it comes to choosing a dress for a spring cocktail wedding. While shorter dresses aren’t prohibited, we don’t recommend wrapping yourself up in your shortest mini dress. The same goes for showing the skin. While plunging necklines, slit skirts and sleeveless styles aren’t against the rules, it’s a good idea to accessorize with a shrug or blazer if your spring cocktail dress is on the revealing side.
That said, flirting is fun, including these seven spring cocktail dresses for weddings.
A floral mid-length dress
A romantic midi dress with a dreamy floral print is an easy A+ spring cocktail dress for a wedding. The conservative hemline creates space for other flattering design elements like sweetheart scoop necklines, ribbon sleeves and slit skirts.
Similar shop: SOFIA The Label Dolce Short Sleeve Midi Dress$430
A long dress with subtle cutouts
Do you swear by cutouts? You can actually incorporate them into a cocktail wedding outfit. A cut-out dress for a spring wedding should definitely end below the knee, and a long dress is best. To keep things themed with the seasons, look for soft prints, such as flowers, and dreamy details, like bows and ribbons.
Similar shop: Amur Magnolia Cutout Maxi Dress$698
A high neck garden evening dress
A floral print ruffled mini dress with a high neck is a wonderful way to bring a retro touch to a spring wedding cocktail party. To offset your higher hemline, pair your dress with an oversized blazer in a neutral hue and grab some sparkly accessories to elevate the look.
Similar shop: Christy Lynn DRESS Jenny$498
A dress with a decadent collar
It’s not your mother’s shirt dress. A collared dress for a spring wedding cocktail party is an opportunity to show it all off with embellishments like beading and embroidery without overdressing. The sky is the limit with a decadent collared dress, so keep your accessories sweet and understated to make the dress the star of the show.
Similar shop: Petuwia Flower-Embroidered Collar Dress$4,335
A Corset Dress
A midi dress is a must-have for a cocktail party, but that doesn’t mean it has to feel expected. Try a vibrant spring hue with a corset-style bodice that will hit the dress code mark while still being fresh and vampy.
Similar shop: Jasmin Draped Off-the-Shoulder Corset Midi Dress$425
A romantic ruffled dress
Romantic ruffles are a perfect element to work into a spring cocktail wedding outfit. We recommend choosing a longer style of dress so that the soft feminine vibes of the ruffles have maximum impact.
Similar shop: Farm Rio long red heart dress$230
A mid-length lace dress
Halfway between maxi and midi lengths, a midi dress will skim your calves and usually end just above the ankle. The wispy layers of lace look especially good in this length, and thanks to the longer hemline, you can play with the sheerness and sultry details structured like a boned bodice without looking too casual.
Similar shop: Erdem asymmetric ruffled lace corset dress$4,195
