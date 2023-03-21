Fashion
I found the perfect dress to wear to a wedding – but people called it a ‘terrible choice’
A TikTokker unwittingly sparked a debate after posting a dress she described as “perfect” to wear as a wedding guest.
Lauren Candy from UK known on the platform as @laurencandy3 shared a short video of the dress with its more than 260,000 followers.
Describing Pale Sage’s creation as a “dream” in a caption for the clip, in the video itself she called it “probably the most beautiful wedding guest dress ever.”
The garment appears to be from ASOS’ bridesmaid collection and is called the thecami embellished midi dress with embroidery in sage green.
Boasting a tiered midi skirt and square neckline, as well as delicate floral embroidery, the summer outfit costs 110.
TikTokker Lauren Candy (pictured) sparked unexpected controversy when she shared this dress online saying it would be a great outfit for a wedding dress – with some saying it looks too close to white to be an appropriate choice
However, while the TikTokker was very impressed with the dress, some people in the comments section of her video were less impressed.
Some argued that the dress was a “terrible choice” for a wedding.
Indeed, according to some viewers, in Lauren’s video, the embroidered garment appeared to be white.
According to general wedding etiquette, it is best for guests to avoid the pale shade and instead leave it to the bride.
With that in mind, several viewers suggested that the ensemble would be unsuitable to wear to attend a wedding.
One wrote: “If someone says something looks white don’t wear it to a wedding it’s a great dress but not for a wedding.”
Another agreed, adding: “My rule for weddings is if you have to ask yourself if it’s too close to white, it’s too close to white.”
A third chimed in to say: ‘The rule is, do you have to wonder if it’s white?’ Don’t wear it.
The sage green dress, adorned with pink floral embroidery, is sold as a bridesmaid dress by ASOS
And a fourth wrote: ‘Really pretty but wouldn’t wear it to a wedding’.
“Too bad it’s not a darker color.” It would be lovely for a bride in a simple country or beach wedding.
In a stronger comment, a fifth added: “No. Bad choice for a wedding. Beautiful dress anyway.’
However, others were confused that so many believed the sage robe was white, pointing out that it was clearly pale green.
For many commentators, the dress appeared too close to the color white, making it inappropriate for a wedding
One said: ‘Why is everyone saying he’s close to white? IT’S LITERALLY GREEN!!!’
Another agreed, adding: “People say it’s white…it’s very sage green to me!!!
A third agreed, writing: “Amelia It’s not white, or ‘basically white’ it’s clearly green (and beautiful).”
‘Why is everyone offended like it’s their wedding you’re going to? It’s definitely green,” added another.
Meanwhile, a fifth said: “I really don’t understand people who say it’s too close to white because it’s very clearly green to me.”
In a follow-up video, Lauren placed a white top next to her dress to prove it was actually green
However, many other viewers felt that the sage dress was clearly green – and they couldn’t understand how some thought it looked white.
In a later videoLauren cleared up the confusion over the shade of the dress, putting it next to a white piece of fabric, to clearly show the distinction between the two colors.
On the video footage, she wrote a caption reading, “Y’all got me doubting my eyesight now, so let’s prove it’s green.”
During the clip, she says, “This dress seems to be causing quite a bit of controversy.
‘Just to prove to the internet that I know my colors, that’s a white top and that’s the dress [which is] clearly green.
“Personally, if someone wore this to my wedding, I would say how beautiful it is…but of course everyone has their own opinion.”
|
