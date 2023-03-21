‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie wore backless dress and fans are flabbergasted





There are a few things Today show the fans Savannah Guthrie. She is a mother of two children, author of children’s books and after her appearance at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party, she is also a true fashionista. The longtime journalist brought her husband Michael Feldman for one of Hollywood’s biggest events after the 95th Academy Awards. Not one to shy away from high fashion, she adorned the blue rug in sleek black Oscar de la Renta dress. But it wasn’t just any typical set. Savannah’s outfit featured a halter neckline that included floral detailing, which trailed over her dress and showed off a backless element, making it perfect for the upcoming spring. Between the risk of the backless design and a nod to a classic silhouette, Savannah has found a way to merge the two ideals with her accessories. Steve Granitz//Getty Images Karwai Tang//Getty Images While the length of the dress made it difficult to see which shoes the the author wore at the shindig, Savannah added some sparkle with a bold bracelet and lots of rings. She kept things minimalist with her short blonde hair styled like she would on TV. She combined it all with a pink lip, flushed cheeks and smoky eyeshadow. When Savannah later posted red carpet photos from the party for her instagramit didn’t take much to Today show fans react to the appearance of awards season. One theme stood out in the comments, with people agreeing on how gorgeous she looked. “Your dress was THE prettiest of the night! Stunning,” one person wrote. “I loved your dress, you were beautiful!” another raved. “Love your dress @savannahguthrie. Simple yet so elegant,” another user added. Whether we’ll see Savannah wearing this number (or something similar) while working on NBC’s morning show is yet to be determined. But there’s no denying that Savannah is building a fashion digest, one dress at a time. Editorial Assistant As an entertainment and news editorial assistant for Good Housekeeping, Adrianna (her) writes about everything TV, movies, music and pop culture. She graduated from Yeshiva University with a BA in Journalism and a minor in Business Management. She covers shows like The recruit, 9-1-1 And Grey’s Anatomyalthough when she’s not watching the latest show on Netflix, she’s taking up martial arts or drinking way too much coffee.

