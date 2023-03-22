The best spring fashion pieces to add to your wardrobe in 2023

All products featured on vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue from this item and commissions when you purchase something.

When curating a seasonal wardrobe, there are many factors to consider, starting with personal style and what’s trending. Even if you’re not one to look for trends specifically, you can definitely let them inform you about how you approach your shopping list. It was a season where reinterpreted wardrobe staples reigned supreme.

Using the spring runways as a guide, we’ve rounded up a few of these notable runway-inspired trends to help you narrow down specific pieces to incorporate into your own wardrobe. Say, a luxuriously soft jersey draped midi (if you’re shopping) or a fluted denim skirt (if you’re looking to update your denim.)

Below, find the top ten themes to inspire your spring shopping lists, everything you need to know to shop for spring fashion pieces.

New Wardrobe Heroes

Not all wardrobe staples are created equal. Look at these stylish transformations of the button-down shirt, trench coat and couture pieces from Bottega Veneta, Helmut Lang and Fforme. They are sure to be your new not-so-basic wardrobe heroes for the season. A guaranteed everyday wardrobe.

Bottega Veneta Layered Shirt Two-tone trench coat with Helmut Lang belt

Valentino Sartorial poplin shirt The Row Milla two-tone pleated trousers

Maya Form T-shirt bias jersey Victoria Beckham fitted skirt inside out

Liquid Jersey

Flowing dresses, tops and skirts in soft jersey are probably the softest and arguably one of the most comfortable ready-to-wear themes to come out in the Spring 2023 season. Get Tory’s draped, wrapped or twisted look Burch, Saint Laurent, Victoria Beckham, and more.

Saint Laurent knotted jersey dress Esse Studios Asymmetric Draped Bodysuit

Another Tomorrow gathered long-sleeve jersey dress

Victoria Beckham Cutout Wrap Top Tory Burch gathered jersey miniskirt

Unfinished

Ripped, frayed or shredded, fashion embraces perfectly imperfect pieces. Take note ofvoguesReporting from the March issue designed by Alex Harrington and shot on Kendall Jenner; you too can add a dress, skirt or top with these unfinished details from the spring collections to your wardrobe this season.

Dries Van Noten Chiffon Open Back Top Dries Van Noten distressed denim midi skirt

R13 distressed floral print dress MM6 Maison Margiela exposed seam midi skirt

Sheer shine

Quite frankly, this is one of the chicest trends of the season. Featured on the catwalks of Prada, Miu Miu, Tory Burch, Tibi and Dries Van Noten (to name a few), sheer garments in delicate fabrics and hues are a clear way to wear the pastel palette of the season.

Dries Van Noten Simi sequined midi skirt

Miu Miu Nylon Fishnet Skirt

Helmut Lang Sheer Ribbed Turtleneck Tibi Sheer Gauze Easy T-Shirt

Country coats

Spring, of course, is the most optimal season for a light jacket. This season, outerwear refers to classic styles designed for the great outdoors. Modern interpretations bring a breath of fresh air to heritage outerwear silhouettes, in waxed cotton or quilted. This crop of jackets is equipped with patch pockets, drawstrings and corduroy collars, and sticks to a khaki color scheme.

Loewe short trapeze parka AWAKE MODE Scarf Waterproof Jacket

Totme cotton-twill jacket Belted jacket Nili Lotan Denise

& Other Stories collared jacket Altuzarra Gunn Hooded Jacket

designer denim

The spring runways were full of denim-on-denim looks, making it easy to add spring 2023 denim to your wardrobe. While the catwalk wears denim jackets or jumpsuits with jeans and denim skirts, you don’t have to. Shop some of the season’s highlights from Khaite, Alaia and 3.1 Phillip Lim to wear together or separately.

Alaa denim and stretch-jersey bodysuit Alaa high-rise slim-leg jeans

Boxy overdyed denim jacket 3.1 Phillip Lim 3.1 Phillip Lim overdyed denim utility jeans

Khaite Rizzo denim jacket Khaite Levine denim midi skirt

rosettes

If you’re having an overload of floral prints, might we suggest a three-dimensional version of the trend? In pastel, feminine silhouettes, dresses and tops from Prada, Dries Van Noten and Coperni are solid in color and highlight the Spring 2023 floral motif through their appliqué roses and flowers.

Dries Van Noten Hervies Floral Ruffle T-Shirt Magda Butrym appliquéd maxi dress

Magda Butrym bell-sleeve jersey maxi dress Prada jersey dress with applied embroidered flowers

Coperni one-shoulder floral-appliqué top Blumarine gathered-bodice jersey midi dress

Precious everyday

While you might think an embellished skirt should be reserved for occasions or evening wear, spring runways suggest otherwise. Paired with very understated, albeit basic, tops (from waffle button-down collars at Bottega to long-sleeved cotton tops at Valentino), a decorated skirt suddenly also feels like daywear. It’s a look made even more beautiful by the contrast.

Des_Phemmes embroidered georgette midi skirt

Everlane Organic Cotton Waffle Henley Bottega Veneta Fil Coup wool skirt

Mango round-neck cotton T-shirt Jil Sander midi skirt

Pocket change

Like the cargo pant trend of late, you’ll find equally roomy pockets on many of the season’s key pieces. Utility details and large patch pockets adorn more than just pants, they’re on mini and midi skirts, jeans and even tops.

Miu Miu Washed Denim Miniskirt Sacai split-front denim midi skirt

Sacai cropped cotton-twill shirt Staud Justine cargo midi skirt

The Attico Fay cargo-pocket denim miniskirt Agolde Cass straight jeans

Hello Motorcycle

We’ve seen motocross-inspired pieces worn on the streets by models and street style stars, as well as on the catwalks of Chlo, Versace and Diesel. A sporty biker jacket, distressed leather skirt or leather running pants will add a dose of freshness to any spring outfit.

Balenciaga cropped distressed leather jacket Chlo whipstitched color-block leather straight-leg pants