The best spring fashion pieces to add to your wardrobe in 2023
When curating a seasonal wardrobe, there are many factors to consider, starting with personal style and what’s trending. Even if you’re not one to look for trends specifically, you can definitely let them inform you about how you approach your shopping list. It was a season where reinterpreted wardrobe staples reigned supreme.
Using the spring runways as a guide, we’ve rounded up a few of these notable runway-inspired trends to help you narrow down specific pieces to incorporate into your own wardrobe. Say, a luxuriously soft jersey draped midi (if you’re shopping) or a fluted denim skirt (if you’re looking to update your denim.)
Below, find the top ten themes to inspire your spring shopping lists, everything you need to know to shop for spring fashion pieces.
New Wardrobe Heroes
Not all wardrobe staples are created equal. Look at these stylish transformations of the button-down shirt, trench coat and couture pieces from Bottega Veneta, Helmut Lang and Fforme. They are sure to be your new not-so-basic wardrobe heroes for the season. A guaranteed everyday wardrobe.
Liquid Jersey
Flowing dresses, tops and skirts in soft jersey are probably the softest and arguably one of the most comfortable ready-to-wear themes to come out in the Spring 2023 season. Get Tory’s draped, wrapped or twisted look Burch, Saint Laurent, Victoria Beckham, and more.
Unfinished
Ripped, frayed or shredded, fashion embraces perfectly imperfect pieces. Take note ofvoguesReporting from the March issue designed by Alex Harrington and shot on Kendall Jenner; you too can add a dress, skirt or top with these unfinished details from the spring collections to your wardrobe this season.
Sheer shine
Quite frankly, this is one of the chicest trends of the season. Featured on the catwalks of Prada, Miu Miu, Tory Burch, Tibi and Dries Van Noten (to name a few), sheer garments in delicate fabrics and hues are a clear way to wear the pastel palette of the season.
Country coats
Spring, of course, is the most optimal season for a light jacket. This season, outerwear refers to classic styles designed for the great outdoors. Modern interpretations bring a breath of fresh air to heritage outerwear silhouettes, in waxed cotton or quilted. This crop of jackets is equipped with patch pockets, drawstrings and corduroy collars, and sticks to a khaki color scheme.
designer denim
The spring runways were full of denim-on-denim looks, making it easy to add spring 2023 denim to your wardrobe. While the catwalk wears denim jackets or jumpsuits with jeans and denim skirts, you don’t have to. Shop some of the season’s highlights from Khaite, Alaia and 3.1 Phillip Lim to wear together or separately.
rosettes
If you’re having an overload of floral prints, might we suggest a three-dimensional version of the trend? In pastel, feminine silhouettes, dresses and tops from Prada, Dries Van Noten and Coperni are solid in color and highlight the Spring 2023 floral motif through their appliqué roses and flowers.
Precious everyday
While you might think an embellished skirt should be reserved for occasions or evening wear, spring runways suggest otherwise. Paired with very understated, albeit basic, tops (from waffle button-down collars at Bottega to long-sleeved cotton tops at Valentino), a decorated skirt suddenly also feels like daywear. It’s a look made even more beautiful by the contrast.
Pocket change
Like the cargo pant trend of late, you’ll find equally roomy pockets on many of the season’s key pieces. Utility details and large patch pockets adorn more than just pants, they’re on mini and midi skirts, jeans and even tops.
Hello Motorcycle
We’ve seen motocross-inspired pieces worn on the streets by models and street style stars, as well as on the catwalks of Chlo, Versace and Diesel. A sporty biker jacket, distressed leather skirt or leather running pants will add a dose of freshness to any spring outfit.
