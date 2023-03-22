Tel Aviv Fashion Week sees anti-revision protest on the catwalk





Designer David Weksler protested the coalition's legal overhaul on the fashion catwalk on Sunday during the opening of Kornit Fashion Week in Tel Aviv. Weksler, a Jaffa-based Israeli Brazilian designer specializing in sustainable and recycled textiles and digitally printed fabrics, had his models protesting on the runway with signs denouncing the plan. "Democracy for all", "Clothes for traitors" ("Begadim lebogdim," a pun in Hebrew) and "Democracy or Rebellion," read the cardboard signs held aloft by the models as they parade down the runway. They were dressed in colorful Weksler brand streetwear, with layers of digitally printed fabrics mixed and matched for effect. Weksler, a graduate of Shenkar College of Engineering and Design and Central Saint Martins in London, is always known for pushing the boundaries of society, especially when it comes to gender and masculinity.

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms Her collection this year focused on recycled fashion designed with artificial intelligence, in collaboration with fashion event sponsor Kornit Digital. Models of fashion designer David Weksler on the catwalk at Kornit Fashion Week in Tel Aviv, March 19, 2023 (Courtesy Haydon Perrior) Weksler asks questions about the future of fashion, recycling garments with advanced printing technologies to create fabric-dictated collections. On Sunday, his modeling troupes, made up of pagan battle stripes and dressed in contrasting themes of colorful versus black and white, battled it out on the runway in a replay of recent events at weekly protests across the country. A model, dressed as a policeman with colorful textile patches stuck to his shirt pockets, handed out fake “fines” to those seated in the front rows. Weksler called it “a reality show on the runway”, an opening theme for the 12th Fashion Week produced by Motti Reif. This year’s event features 28 shows featuring both top fashion designers and new names in the industry. Fashion designer David Weksler’s model on the catwalk at Kornit Fashion Week in Tel Aviv, March 19, 2023. (Courtesy Haydon Perrior) Tel Aviv Fashion Week, which runs until March 23, combines fashion shows and social awareness events. The week-long event includes talks on environmental recycling and sustainability, panels on women’s health, menopause, fertility and body transformation, sexuality and women’s entrepreneurship. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets over the past two months to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government’s sweeping plan to overhaul the judiciary and reduce the power of the judiciary. Opponents say it will weaken Israel’s democratic character, remove a key element of its checks and balances and leave minorities unprotected. Proponents call it much-needed reform to rein in an activist court. Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

