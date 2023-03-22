Along 25th Street, Black entrepreneurs are assembling a fashion hub with urban Baltimore flair Baltimore Sun

The title of fashion capital is usually reserved for New York, Paris, London or Milan destinations that are not often associated with Baltimore. But a group of black entrepreneurs on 25th Street are challenging the perception that Charm City lacks flair.

We can kind of be our own little fashion center, said Brittany Williams, 34, personal shopper and founder of IBW Creative Agency, a Baltimore-based events and styling company. Were bigger than the city at this point.

Area business owners have dubbed the blocks that line the southern border of Charles Village the Black Wall Street of Baltimore, and it’s where a number of local clothing stores have sprung up, side by side and on each other, over the past six years.

Aja Trice, owner of Strut, is one of a group of black entrepreneurs who have fashion brand shops on 25th Street in Charles Village. Her boutique sells graphic t-shirts, skirts, bags and jewelry. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

On April 1, to cement their stage presence, Williams will host a runway show featuring the designers behind local urban streetwear brands Huey Brand, LRL Clothing Store, Ouftur Couture, Republic of Greatmen, STCK MRKT, Strut and WaaaH LifeStyle Brand . The Welcome to 25th Street Spring Fashion Show, to be held at Voxel, a performing arts theater, also aims to expand the influence of cultural pockets.

Baltimore, I feel like we have our own style, said Aja Trice, 34, owner and designer of Strut, which sells graphic tees, skirts, bags and jewelry. We set our own trends.

All the brands have online stores, offering logo shirts, tracksuits and hats, but the physical stores on 25th Street are unique to the city. All operate from storefronts in the blocks between Saint Paul and Mace streets, with the exception of STCK MRKT (pronounced stock market), which held a pop-up event there but does mostly business online.

These are things you can only find on this block, said Williams, who also goes by B. Will.

The Baltimore native built her fashion chops in New York, where she worked behind the scenes dressing models at New York Fashion Week and with Nike, teaching employees at retailers like Foot Locker all about kicks of the brand. In 2016, she graduated from a fashion styling certificate program at New Yorks Fashion Institute of Technology.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Williams, a 2007 Baltimore City College graduate, returned to her hometown. As a personal shopper, she has forged ties with the seven brands that will present new creations at the next fashion show. Most already share customers, she says.

You can’t come to town without experiencing it at least once, said Larry Luv, 34, owner of Huey, which produces staples like t-shirts and sweatshirts designed for people have fun.

Andre “Dre” Miles, owner of Republic of Greatmen, is among a group of black entrepreneurs who will be presenting The Welcome to 25th Street Spring Fashion Show on April 1 at Voxel. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

Andre Dre Miles, the owner and designer of Republic, a clothing brand he says is aimed at leisure and luxury, described the relationships that have developed between him and fellow nearby designers as organic.

Miles, 41, prides himself on maintaining a personal relationship with his customers, who he says sometimes recognize him by his brand before learning his name.

Its little parts of you all over town, he says.

In the weeks leading up to the show, designers were hesitant to say too much about the collections they would soon be launching on the catwalk.

Corey Cee Griffin, owner of LRL, said attendees can expect to see more women’s clothing (the brand typically caters to men). Others, like STCK MRKT, will show unisex clothing and accessories, according to Jay Howard, a brand partner.

For Robert Robby Walston, who co-directs Ouftur (pronounced off tour), the fashion show will provide a chance to experiment and create a different direction, and see what people think of it, he said. This is the first time the brand specializing in unisex hoodies, jackets and cargo pants has appeared on a catwalk.

The evening show, for which tickets range from $75 to $150, will feature bites from Baltimore-based Siblings Catering, drinks from Long Pour Bartending and beats courtesy of DJ No ID. The money raised will cover the expenses of the events.

Williams said landing the Voxel, located across from Huey and Republic, required presenting a compelling idea of ​​how the space would be used. She demanded the same level of vision from the designers.

Every brand, I pushed them creatively, she said. I want people to come with an open mind and expect something different from each other.

Empowering Baltimoreans is at the heart of designer brands. LRL stands for love, respect and loyalty. WaaaH means we’re up to it to show people that there are ways to uplift themselves in a positive way, without doing bad things, explained DAndre Williams, 28, co-owner of the WaaaH LifeStyle brand and originally from South Baltimore.

DAndre Williams, co-owner and designer of the WaaaH LifeStyle brand, in the store. Behind him are photographs of celebrities who Williams says helped lift the brand. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

Likewise, Miles said the idea behind Republic is to convey that whatever you put your energy into will become greater.

For Hueys Luv, running a business and coming together as a group of black designers is hugely important to breaking the myth of Baltimore’s image as a city with nothing but problems.

The majority of the media that’s pushed, or the narrative that’s pushed for us, is negative when you think about Baltimore, said Luv, who aims to inspire the city’s younger generations through her work. Part of my motivation was to create something I hadn’t seen when I was growing up.

Griffin has high hopes for what will happen after the show.

I know it was going, one, to make money, he said. Two, I think they would go down in history. And then thirdly, the most important thing for me is that it was going to make a difference.