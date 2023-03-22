Fashion
Australian Fashion Week 2023: Denni Francisco will be the first Indigenous designer to hold a solo exhibition | Australian Fashion Week
For the first time in the 23-year history of Australian Fashion Weeks, an Indigenous Australian designer will stage a stand-alone show.
Denni Francisco of indigenous clothing brand Ngali said it was exciting, exhilarating and a bit terrifying to hold his first solo show at the event, which runs from May 15-19.
When you’re the first to do something, it comes with a certain degree of responsibility, she said when launching the calendar of events. There are cultural elements that come with everything we do, so it’s not just about creativity, it’s about making sure everything comes together in a culturally appropriate way.
Francisco, a proud Wiradjuri woman, has twice won Designer of the Year at the National Indigenous Fashion Awards. It will also be her third showing at Australian Fashion Week, having been one of six designers on the Indigenous Fashion Projects catwalk in 2021 and 2022.
Francisco said that while a standalone show is a much bigger undertaking for the brand (it will display 30 looks rather than the six to eight looks typically shown by a designer in a group show), it will still be a collective effort. We were already talking to First Nations prop designers and looking at what we could do with them.
Everything Ngali is doing was looking at how we can bring in more of our crowd, so it won’t just be Ngali. It will be more of our creatives who will come together.
The Australian Fashion Weeks schedule is slightly reduced this year, with 45 designers showcasing resort collections over a five-day programme.
Natalie Xenita of global entertainment conglomerate IMG, which has organized Australian Fashion Week since 2005, said the schedule was based on industry feedback. We have taken care to organize the schedule this year so that it is manageable and every designer featured can have their voice heard.
In 2021 and 2022, IMG did not charge designers to participate in fashion week, and Xenita said the same is true for 2023. This is a very important long-term strategy for us, because the industry is still recovering from this massive impact of the pandemic.
These shock waves are still being felt on the local scene. Alice McCall, an eponymous womenswear brand launched during Australian Fashion Week in 2004, went into liquidation in February.
Several designers present this year will celebrate commercial milestones. Gary Bigeni, a designer who recently turned to bespoke, will celebrate 20 years in the industry; Bianca Spender will celebrate her 15th year of activity; while the Aje and Michael Lo Sordo brands that grew up in the age of social media will celebrate their 10th anniversary.
New Zealand designer Maggie Hewitt of Maggie Marilyn will stage her first Australian Fashion Week show, as one of the few international brands in the range.
It was the right time, after opening our store [in Sydney] late last year, Hewitt said. I recently moved to Sydney and have started to settle here.
With its label known for the transparency of its manufacturing process and a timeless collection of garments that do not change from season to season, Hewitt said: A new season or an old season does not exist for us.
The parade will have to strike a balance, she said. Customers will always see a showcase like May’s and always feel that all of their pieces are always completely relevant.
Abroad and to the recent Melbourne Fashion Festivalthe designers drew public ire for rolling back efforts toward size inclusiveness.
At the Hewitts show, at least, that won’t be the case, she said. It’s so important to me that Maggie Marilyn feels like it’s a brand for everyone, so you will absolutely see the inclusion of the size being celebrated on the catwalk.
