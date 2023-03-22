Fashion
This rising Indigenous model had a breakout fashion month
Walking your very first runway is a daunting task in itself, but imagine this runway also being one of the most anticipated collections of all fashion month. That’s precisely what Heather Diamond Strongarm pulled off during New York Fashion Week in February: the 18-year-old Indigenous model dominated her debut show by walking for Proenza Schouler, one of the hardest tickets to get in town. It was an incredible experience that I will remember forever, says Strongarm, who went on to appear in other major shows this season, including for Christian Dior, Versace and Bottega Veneta.
Strongarm, who is Saulteaux-Cree, is from Fishing Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan, Canada. (She currently splits her time between home and New York.) Despite a breakout season this month, Strongarm says she hasn’t always dreamed of modeling. Growing up, I always wanted to be a social worker, says Strongarm. I’m still very interested in pursuing social work in the future, but for now I’m going to focus on my new modeling career.
She remembers getting interested in fashion in high school. I started noticing the shows of amazing fashion houses like Chanel, Dior and Versace, she says. I then decided that I would like to try to get into modeling.
It didn’t take long for the modeling agents to notice her. Strongarm was first discovered in 2021 by its parent agency, ANM management, when she was just 16 (she is now also signed with Society Management in New York). They found me through an Aboriginal pattern shop in Calgary, Alberta, where my photos were sent to them, Strongarm says. A few meetings and test sessions later, Strongarm debuted at this season’s fashion month in Manhattan. Proenza Schouler hired her for her very first gig, creating a snowball effect that quickly brought in many other brands. The crew and designers were so nice, says Strongarm, and I will always be grateful to them for letting me walk in their show, it was a dream come true.
After walking for brands like Altuzarra in New York, Strongarm traveled to Europe to also model the new Bottega Veneta, Herms and Schiaparelli collections. She even had the honor of opening for Christian Dior. For the model, it was the first time she had navigated such a chaotic fashion calendar, and she says it was a major learning curve. Sailing through Europe on my busy schedule was very stressful at times, but I made it through it all, says Strongarm. His key takeaway? Time management is paramount. I would especially panic if I didn’t arrive in time for the next casting or the next fittings, she says. But I learned to relax and that everything will work out eventually.
Her frequent catwalk presence this season would be impressive for any model, but she was even more powerful given that the fashion world still has a lot to do in terms of representing Indigenous models. Along with a series of new model faces on the scene, such as Quannah Chasinghorse, Valentine Alvarez, Jack Cherokee, Willow Allen, And Celeste RomeroStrongarm says she hopes to see fashion brands make even more room for Indigenous models. I feel like there’s still a lot of work to be done in the fashion world when it comes to space for Indigenous role models, says Strongarm. Including work to address racism and exclusion surrounding Indigenous role models. There aren’t enough of us in the industry yet.
Still, Strongarm is optimistic about the inclusive direction fashion is heading. She has already enjoyed meeting a handful of fellow Indigenous role models. It was an incredible feeling to walk among several native models during my breakout season, says Strongarm. Having these peers has made her a lot easier in the fast-paced world of fashion, especially since it’s a space that hasn’t always welcomed them. During my first experiences in modeling, I felt alone and, at times, scared, to be the only native woman on set. It’s been hard for me to find people who understand my background and my culture, Strongarm says. This season, it’s been amazing to be able to connect with all the Indigenous role models who can relate to me better. I felt like I had found my people; they made me feel really welcome in the fashion industry.
Originally appeared on vogue
