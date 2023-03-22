Inside fashion designer Tommy Hilfigers, a $46 million mega yacht for sale





Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger has given the world a glimpse of his luxury mega yacht, which is currently on the market for $46 million. If that seems out of your budget, the 203ft yacht Flag is also available for charter at a cost of approximately $402,000 to $444,000 per week for a Mediterranean summer cruise and approximately $450,000 to $476,000 per week for a Caribbean winter cruise. For those of us who can only imagine what it’s like to be able to afford this level of luxury, American content creator Enes Yilmazer has given us some insight. Yilmazer was invited aboard Flag for four days in the Bahamas and in 51 minutes Youtube video gave fans a detailed look at the yacht that Hilfiger has previously described as his most prized possession. I have chartered yachts for many years, the fashion icon told Yilmazer. My friend built a yacht and the yacht was pretty fantastic so I bought it. It was called Faith before and now i changed it to Flag.





Tommy Hilfiger’s yacht is worth $46 million. YouTube/Enes Yilmazer





Tommy Hilfiger and his wife describe themselves as “foodies” and have a private chef on board. YouTube/Enes Yilmazer





The yacht has luxurious accommodations decorated in the colors of the American flag and iconic Hilfiger branding. YouTube/Enes Yilmazer





The yacht’s dining room is vast. YouTube/Enes Yilmazer The reason I changed it to Flag is because my company logo is a red, white and blue flag and in fact, thanks to my company, I was able to buy the yacht. The yacht, built in 2000 by Feadship and purchased by Hilfiger in 2017, has four decks and seven guest cabins. It is advertised to sleep 12 people for charterbut in the sales list, Flag is supposed to comfortably accommodate 18 people. There is a crew of 17 people.





Guests can overlook the ocean while dining on the yacht. YouTube/Enes Yilmazer





Even the bathrooms on the yacht are luxurious. YouTube/Enes Yilmazer





Flag has several lounges on the ship where people can relax. YouTube/Enes Yilmazer





The cost of yacht charter varies depending on the season. YouTube/Enes Yilmazer Hilfiger said he had done a lot for the yacht, including a new galley, new tenders, new toys. His wife, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, said her favorite activity was swimming and snorkeling. And then I like all toys, I like e-foils and jet skis. I love water skiing and I love all sports and activities, she says. According to brokerage firm Burgess, the yacht comes with a waterslide, trampoline, water park, kayaks, water skis, wakeboard and kneeboard, two jetskis, two SeaBobs, scuba gear marine and fishing and snorkeling gear. There are also gym facilities, a Jacuzzi and a swimming pool on board. Were also foodies, said Hilfiger, describing the onboard chef as incredible, on another level. The Hilfigers master cabin features a king-size bed, desk, two bathrooms with heated stone floors and walk-in closet. Yilmazer also interviewed Bea, Flags second stewardess, on the crew cabins. She explained that each crew member shares with another person. So our shifts work, when we have guests on board we work 13 hours a day with a two hour rest, Bea said. Then we always have different break times so you might as well have the cabin to yourself.

