PACSUN REVEALS FASHION FESTIVAL FOR PRE-SUMMER 2023 CAMPAIGN





ANGELS, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pacsun curated fun and expressive looks for music festival season with new styles for men’s, women’s and unisex. Pacsun’s Festival campaign shines a spotlight on the retail leader’s creative community by turning the camera on a diverse group of young independent musicians and artists. In the campaign video, everyone displays their favorite Pacsun festival outfit, while expressing their passions and influences, highlighting how music and fashion can connect and inspire.

Pacsuns Festival campaign



Pacsuns Festival Campaign

Pacsun drew inspiration for its festival fashion from some of the latest runway trends and textures. Featured offerings dominating the scene include Femme Grunge styles, various skirt silhouettes, matching sets and oversized pieces. Band tees, unique denim, cargo pants and baggy bottoms are also front and center. The curated collection includes breathable materials for long hot days and lightweight layering items for chilly nights, all suitable for dancing the night away. Whatever your festival aesthetic, Pacsun’s wide assortment of novelties encourages consumers to embrace their style and personality. As part of the campaign, Pacsun will launch a selection of artist merchandise on April 7, so consumers can represent their favorite artists at highly anticipated music events this year. Pacsun will also work with macro and micro influencers for specialized festival-focused content leading up to major music festivals. Shop styles available now at www.pacsun.com

Campaign images can be downloaded HERE and the video is HERE .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacsun-reveals-festival-fashion-for-pre-summer-2023-campaign-301776905.html

