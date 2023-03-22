Jeremy Scott leaves Moschino after 10 years at the fashion house





MILAN (AP) Jeremy Scott is stepping down as creative director of Italian luxury house Moschino after 10 years of wild and wacky fashion shows and her elegant dressing of many celebrities. The company made the announcement on Monday. Scott wrote a fundamental chapter in the brand’s heritage with his fearless and spectacular pop-camp style and incisive humor faithful to the Maison’s renowned codes, the company said in an emailed statement. The American designer took over at Moschino in October 2013 with a groundbreaking autumn/winter collection which, according to the release, launched a thousand debates on the role of fashion in the annals of art, consumerism and social discourse. Scott, born in Missouri, released collections which concentrated its pop culture and a tongue-in-cheek lens on Barbie, aliens, and Ronald McDonald. Katy Perry, Madonna, Rita Ora and Zendaya are among the celebrities who have worn her designs. More recently, he dressed a handful of stars for the Oscars, including putting Angela Bassett in a custom ultraviolet hand-draped gown. with a large neckline bow. Massimo Ferretti, chairman of Moschino’s parent company, Aeffe SpA, thanked Scott for ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be part of Moschino history. Scott called his years at Moschino a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination. He said he was proud of his heritage. He thanked Ferretti and all my fans around the world who celebrated me, my collections and my vision.

