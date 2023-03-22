Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri applies to study fashion in New York | Entertainment





Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri is reportedly applying to study fashion at college. The 44-year-old Dawsons Creek actress had her daughter with Tom Cruise, 60, in April 2006, and before her 17th birthday next month she is said to have started sending in college applications, with a view to studying fashion at Fordham University in New York. York. A source said DailyMail.com“Suri applies to schools all over the world. (Katie) really wants her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other. Katie is very proud of herself but is also extremely overprotective. The Top Gun: Maverick Toms actor’s alimony payment for Suri is thought to help him pay for college, as divorce papers showed he agreed to pay Katie, whom he divorced in 2012, $400,000 per month until Suri turns 18. The diaries also indicated that Tom had agreed to pay all of Suris’ expenses, including medical, dental, insurance, education, college, and other extracurricular costs. An insider added to DailyMail.com: “Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri.” They added of Suri’s streak of independence: Being raised by a single mother in New York made Suri who she is. Katie has always put Suri first and Suri loves her mother more than anything. She’s a smart girl, and she’s turning into a very smart mature woman. She has a very close group of loyal friends and she knows exactly where she comes from. It has been reported that Suri has amassed a wardrobe worth $25 million and alongside her interest in fashion, she is interested in music. The 2022 Katie-directed romantic comedy Alone Together featured Suri singing Blue Moon on the soundtrack, and her mother said, “I always want the highest level of talent. So I asked him. She is very, very talented. She said she would and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. Katie also told Elle magazine that Suri has commented on her clothes since she was four years old. She added: Today I’m wearing brown suede pants, and she said, I don’t like your pants. But then Shell says, you have to wear these shoes, or, it’s so pretty, mom. Wear this. She has a great eye. Katie married Tom after a year of dating in a ceremony in Italy in November 2006, before filing for divorce six years later, citing irreconcilable differences.

