Success model: CTE Fashion Show on March 25

The CTE Fashion Merchandising Fashion Show has come a long way in 13 years.

The event started with a bang, drawing over 500 people to its first parade, and since then the runway and crowd have grown significantly with each new parade.

This year, CTE Fashion Merchandising Coordinator and Instructor Angie Anaya thinks her current group of students will continue to raise the bar.

There is already a first class this year that has pushed the boundaries of creativity by approaching fashion from the perspective of sustainability and recycling.

I am proud of each year’s students for creating their version of the fashion show, Anaya said, and this year the class made me extremely proud of how sustainability and creativity have been the driving theme that will be presented on the track.

The fashion show is scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m. inside the Winter Gym on the Manteca High School campus. Every facet of the fashion show is student-led, from models and designers to stylists and those who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

For a neighborhood with nearly 24,000 students, the fashion show is one of the rare events that brings the whole neighborhood together.

Here is an overview of district-wide efforts this year:

(bullet) Models were selected from casting calls at Manteca High, Sierra High, East Union High and Lathrop High.

(chip) Manteca High will provide security (JROTC), photo and video production and floral arrangements.

(bullet) The CTE culinary department helps with the VIP event; and CTE Careers with Children are looking at mini models.

It’s a process, warns Anaya. Planning for the show began months ago, and hundreds of students within a 113 square mile radius had their fingerprints on it.

The CTE Fashion Merchandising Fashion Show allows students from multiple schools to collaborate in producing an event that further develops their skills in leadership, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity, Anaya said. Plus, it’s a dynamic experience where students can express themselves in a positive environment while showcasing fashion trends.

Gurjot Kaur, senior of Manteca High, has served as the head of several committees; the benefit of this experience extends beyond the show. In addition to creating a show that serves an entire neighborhood and will be watched by thousands of people, Kaur can highlight the life skills she learned.

She overcame obstacles and challenges, learned to think critically and was asked to be collaborative.

I’m grateful to have had these opportunities, said Kaur, a fashion merchandising student, and the chance to prove my abilities and take responsibility for the decisions I’ve made.

For Manteca Highs Marcus Torrez, producing has taught him patience and the value of teamwork and trust.

This process taught me to be patient while working with a group of people, he says. And learn to depend on others to make sure things run smoothly and efficiently, so people aren’t overwhelmed with the stress of an increasing number of tasks and responsibilities.

For others, the fashion show became a platform for expression and a place where talent could explode.

This year’s fashion show will feature a collection of 20 student-designed garments created from recycled denim. Five students worked to create a Thrift Collection, three outfits that were curated and collected with a budget of $40.

Other collections include Graffiti, Film, Culture, Prom, Fantasy, Monochromatic, Decades, Spirit, Mini Models, Old Navy and Maurices.

Paul Mitchell, the school, will help with hair and makeup, along with volunteers from Manteca Unified. Leonard Photography will also capture the event through his lenses. FIDM donated items for glam bags, while Maurices and Old Navy also donated outfits. One Motion Dance Group will also perform.

My goal is for my students to work together to create a fashion show they are proud of while meeting the challenges they will face, Anaya said. And for them to have fun, for their models to have fun and for the audience to enjoy a fun night.

Tickets can be purchased for $5. For more information on ticket sales and the fashion show, message CTEfashionshow on Instagram or visit Room 109 at Manteca High.