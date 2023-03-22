Fashion
Success model: CTE Fashion Show on March 25
The CTE Fashion Merchandising Fashion Show has come a long way in 13 years.
The event started with a bang, drawing over 500 people to its first parade, and since then the runway and crowd have grown significantly with each new parade.
This year, CTE Fashion Merchandising Coordinator and Instructor Angie Anaya thinks her current group of students will continue to raise the bar.
There is already a first class this year that has pushed the boundaries of creativity by approaching fashion from the perspective of sustainability and recycling.
I am proud of each year’s students for creating their version of the fashion show, Anaya said, and this year the class made me extremely proud of how sustainability and creativity have been the driving theme that will be presented on the track.
The fashion show is scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m. inside the Winter Gym on the Manteca High School campus. Every facet of the fashion show is student-led, from models and designers to stylists and those who work tirelessly behind the scenes.
For a neighborhood with nearly 24,000 students, the fashion show is one of the rare events that brings the whole neighborhood together.
Here is an overview of district-wide efforts this year:
(bullet) Models were selected from casting calls at Manteca High, Sierra High, East Union High and Lathrop High.
(chip) Manteca High will provide security (JROTC), photo and video production and floral arrangements.
(bullet) The CTE culinary department helps with the VIP event; and CTE Careers with Children are looking at mini models.
It’s a process, warns Anaya. Planning for the show began months ago, and hundreds of students within a 113 square mile radius had their fingerprints on it.
The CTE Fashion Merchandising Fashion Show allows students from multiple schools to collaborate in producing an event that further develops their skills in leadership, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity, Anaya said. Plus, it’s a dynamic experience where students can express themselves in a positive environment while showcasing fashion trends.
Gurjot Kaur, senior of Manteca High, has served as the head of several committees; the benefit of this experience extends beyond the show. In addition to creating a show that serves an entire neighborhood and will be watched by thousands of people, Kaur can highlight the life skills she learned.
She overcame obstacles and challenges, learned to think critically and was asked to be collaborative.
I’m grateful to have had these opportunities, said Kaur, a fashion merchandising student, and the chance to prove my abilities and take responsibility for the decisions I’ve made.
For Manteca Highs Marcus Torrez, producing has taught him patience and the value of teamwork and trust.
This process taught me to be patient while working with a group of people, he says. And learn to depend on others to make sure things run smoothly and efficiently, so people aren’t overwhelmed with the stress of an increasing number of tasks and responsibilities.
For others, the fashion show became a platform for expression and a place where talent could explode.
This year’s fashion show will feature a collection of 20 student-designed garments created from recycled denim. Five students worked to create a Thrift Collection, three outfits that were curated and collected with a budget of $40.
Other collections include Graffiti, Film, Culture, Prom, Fantasy, Monochromatic, Decades, Spirit, Mini Models, Old Navy and Maurices.
Paul Mitchell, the school, will help with hair and makeup, along with volunteers from Manteca Unified. Leonard Photography will also capture the event through his lenses. FIDM donated items for glam bags, while Maurices and Old Navy also donated outfits. One Motion Dance Group will also perform.
My goal is for my students to work together to create a fashion show they are proud of while meeting the challenges they will face, Anaya said. And for them to have fun, for their models to have fun and for the audience to enjoy a fun night.
Tickets can be purchased for $5. For more information on ticket sales and the fashion show, message CTEfashionshow on Instagram or visit Room 109 at Manteca High.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mantecabulletin.com/news/local-news/model-success-cte-fashion-show-march-25/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- “It’s Good to Be Back” – Deadline
- Will the unexpected rise in inflation increase the strain on families?
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs; here’s why
- CCO Fashion Students Celebrate the Opening of a Pop-Up Boutique and Retail Lab
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Has Clint Eastwood disappeared? A recent photo sheds light on the actor’s health
- From Dilip Kumar to Kunal Kapoor, the Bollywood celebrities who married one of their biggest fans
- Fashion looks from the Fashion Trust US Awards 2023 brought all the glamor
- Stock market today: live updates
- Spider-Man 2 Voice Actor Announces Sequel Coming in September
- The problem with baby girl fashion
- Plane crash that killed Christian food guru and ‘Tarzan’ actor was caused by pilot’s ‘spatial disorientation’, NTSB report says