The problem with baby girl fashion

My 10-month-old daughter mostly wears second-hand clothes, thrift store finds, or gifts, so I hadn’t thought too much about what her clothes say about her or our society until recently. Sometimes she is mistaken for a boy. Sometimes she’s the fashionista of the playground. Most of the time, she is in pajamas. Now that she crawls and navigates, and constantly stumbles, those pretty dresses that cling to her knees have been given away. She still wears bows and headbands, but only the comfortable ones that she does not resist. I have absolutely no idea what to do with the shoes for my future toddler to hold her steady as she takes her first steps. In short, I did not understand. So I spoke with other parents about the decisions they made about dressing their daughters and how it went.

Laurel Thompson, mother of an 8-year-old daughter, was previously a designer at Carters and now has her own line of minimalist baby clothes, Beya does. She tells the story of clothing styles for children: baby clothes weren’t always so gendered. I actually have pictures of my grandfather circa 1919 with his brother and sister and they are all wearing white dresses. Pink for girls and blue for boys is a relatively new marketing scheme, pushed by manufacturers who wanted to double their revenue. It’s only been around for 50 years, but people are so invested in it.

After Thompson had her daughter, she launched her own sustainability-focused clothing line. Any gendered clothing is simply bad for the planet because it forces families to buy twice as many outfits. When I worked in big baby fashion, I tried to sneak in gender-neutral colorways under the radar. In my own business, I’ve tried to teach my clients that you save a ton of money (and reduce your carbon footprint) by choosing neutral commodities.

It’s not just baby girl fashion that needs an overhaul, says Thompson, I see a lot of sexism in boys’ and girls’ clothes. But so many girls’ clothes are sexist or even shameful, like [shirts or onesies that say] I hate my thighs. Girl-specific graphics often say things like smile or always happy. It would be so nice to see more ways to be a girl represented than just pretty, pink, and perfect.

There’s nothing wrong with pink, of course. Avoiding color altogether could mean female attributes are somehow “wrong”. Some brands of gender-neutral baby clothes, such as MORI, don’t organize their site by gender, but still offer a variety of colors and patterns, including pink. According to MORI’s lead buyer, Amie Flynn, the goods are meant to be “passed on”. She explains: “Many of our designs are gender neutral so families can transition from brother to sister, cousin to friend. Our prints are aimed at the unisex market and when we tend to incorporate color into our ranges, we do it with the mindset that boys can wear pink too.”

Nikki Gonzales is the mother of a 5-year-old daughter, Elsa, and a 2-year-old son, Finn. She says that when Elsa was a baby, she mainly bought clothes for her boys. I was really put off by the garish colors, the ruffles, the sayings and the general weirdness of the girls’ baby clothes,” Gonzales says. “My own style is quite utilitarian and dark and I thought, why would i dress my baby in things i would never wear?

While most of her friends and family understood and supported this decision, Gonzales was pushed back by strangers and acquaintances. Once a friend of a friend exclaimed, I can’t believe she would do this to her little girl! after seeing pictures of my daughter dressed as a boy at a barbecue. However, Gonzales is happy with her decision, especially since she was able to use the clothes as second-hand clothes for her son.

Kate Woolsey is an American mom living in the Netherlands who kept her baby’s gender a surprise to avoid an onslaught of pink or blue clothes. “It was important for us to keep gender stereotypes in mind when we welcomed our new baby and delayed learning her gender as a strategy,” she says. “We bought unisex clothes and baby items, decorating her nursery in a palette of white, gray, mint and yellow. As she grew, we continued to offer choice of toys and colors to avoid stereotypical pitfalls.In Europe, I found babies and children “share a totally different color palette of tan, mustard, black, brown and green. Baby and children’s clothing is much more in line with the aesthetic of what a European adult would wear in terms of style, color and functionality.

At the age of 2, however, Woolsey’s daughter began to gravitate towards a different style. The only time she wasn’t dressed in pink was when she wore a dress or a tutu or a tiara, something to indicate her princess in another way,” Woolsey says. “She is brilliantly stubborn and we welcomed her style contribution as a way to make daily routines easier. Soon her closet became flooded with more feminine items. At that moment, it hit me: as parents, we give him choices. But when she chooses something, then it’s up to us to support her.

