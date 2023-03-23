Fashion
CCO Fashion Students Celebrate the Opening of a Pop-Up Boutique and Retail Lab
Ryan Ahadi grew up around clothes. Her father owned a costume shop, where a young Ahadi watched fittings and measurements with interest, while her mother often made homemade outfits for a number of cultural events.
It’s just been around since I was little, the 24-year-old Aliso Viejo resident recalled his first exposure to the craft.
By the time he was in high school, Ahadi started learning how to design and make his own clothes. But it wasn’t until he enrolled in the Orange Coast Colleges fashion program that the elements of a career began to fit together.
A Fashion Design & Merchandising student, Ahadi designed two vintage-inspired streetwear collections with a small group of friends under the rvasser label.
[This program] taught me how to get things made, the design process, presentation techniques and how to display merchandise, predict trends and create a collection, he said. I love it.
Ahadi is one of many OCC students, alumni and instructors fashion program which belong to the Coast Collective, an initiative that allows entrepreneurs who have created their own brands to sell merchandise at pop-up retail events on the Costa Mesa campus.
Members of the collective celebrated on Wednesday the inauguration of a new effort on Coast Collective Co-Lab a retail space that will serve as a retail lab where students can not only sell merchandise, but also conduct market research for their brands and gain valuable insights into running a business.
Hundreds of students, teachers and alumni gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Orange Coasts College Center, where shoppers browsed and purchased items and spoke directly with the designers themselves.
Lauren Becker, professor in the fashion department and coordinator of the program, said that although the Co-Lab is extracurricular, it allows students to build on classroom lessons.
One of our missions in our education system is to introduce our students to practical applications and real-world experiences, it’s just an extension of that, she said. They can take all those theories they learn in class and apply them.
Wednesday vendors included Rebecca Waldron, an OCC fashion alumnus who graduated in 2003 and returned to campus several years later to teach fashion illustration.
In 2014, she launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for Bodomint, a range of fashionable yet functional diaper bags and accessories for parents on the go. Since then, the brand has expanded to include multiple size options and interchangeable decorative straps. Waldron said she would have loved to be part of the Coast Collective Co-Lab as a student.
I think it’s cool that they’re learning the whole process of having a brand, from creating it to bringing it to market and people receiving it, she said. It would have been an excellent testing ground.
The inauguration also featured the work of Orange Coast student Alana Poirier, creator of a hand-painted clothing line called Bright-Eyed. Now 20, Poirier created her first piece of art in high school and has been customizing clothes ever since.
I hope this will inspire me to keep doing this, she said of her pop-up booth. It’ll be there all semester, so I’ll probably keep adding stuff to it. I would like to include small paintings.
The Coast Collective Co-Lab will be open to the public Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will feature a slate of brands that rotate each semester.
Becker said the hope is to eventually open up the area to other departments, to promote the work of students who may have a passion like Ahadis, but in another field.
Would love to see ceramic sales here or horticulture [students] sell plants, she says. It is a collaborative space.
Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/news/story/2023-03-22/occ-fashion-students-celebrate-opening-of-pop-up-boutique-retail-laboratory
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Norsk Hostfest announces the return of Daniel O Donnell | News, Sports, Jobs
- The record breaking spring break travel weekend is possible at Orlando International Airport
- Video shows tornado destruction in Rolling Fork, Mississippi
- Trkiye favors ‘immediate end’ to war in Ukraine, Erdogan tells Putin
- AAA: Prices at the pump are stuck at neutral for now
- 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifier play-off
- Murder of Katie Gallagher: Fashion designer’s death found in Manhattan apartment ruled homicide 8 months later
- Stock market news today Stocks end the week on a positive note
- Thailand: Myanmar nationals should not be deported after interrogation
- Imran Khan, the ex-Pakistani Prime Minister, accuses opponents of conspiracies : NPR
- Search | Culture & Leisure
- The mysterious death of a New York fashion designer ruled a homicide | new York