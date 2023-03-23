CCO Fashion Students Celebrate the Opening of a Pop-Up Boutique and Retail Lab

Ryan Ahadi grew up around clothes. Her father owned a costume shop, where a young Ahadi watched fittings and measurements with interest, while her mother often made homemade outfits for a number of cultural events.

It’s just been around since I was little, the 24-year-old Aliso Viejo resident recalled his first exposure to the craft.

By the time he was in high school, Ahadi started learning how to design and make his own clothes. But it wasn’t until he enrolled in the Orange Coast Colleges fashion program that the elements of a career began to fit together.

A Fashion Design & Merchandising student, Ahadi designed two vintage-inspired streetwear collections with a small group of friends under the rvasser label.

OCC fashion instructor Michelle Craner, second from left, shares a group high-five with students Wednesday at the grand opening of the Coast Collective Co-Lab. (Don Leach / personal photographer)

[This program] taught me how to get things made, the design process, presentation techniques and how to display merchandise, predict trends and create a collection, he said. I love it.

Ahadi is one of many OCC students, alumni and instructors fashion program which belong to the Coast Collective, an initiative that allows entrepreneurs who have created their own brands to sell merchandise at pop-up retail events on the Costa Mesa campus.

Members of the collective celebrated on Wednesday the inauguration of a new effort on Coast Collective Co-Lab a retail space that will serve as a retail lab where students can not only sell merchandise, but also conduct market research for their brands and gain valuable insights into running a business.

Hundreds of students, teachers and alumni gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Orange Coasts College Center, where shoppers browsed and purchased items and spoke directly with the designers themselves.

Laura Bonnell, shows off her varsity jackets, bags and sweatshirts at the grand opening of the Coast Collective Co-Lab at Orange Coast College on Wednesday. (Don Leach / personal photographer)

Lauren Becker, professor in the fashion department and coordinator of the program, said that although the Co-Lab is extracurricular, it allows students to build on classroom lessons.

One of our missions in our education system is to introduce our students to practical applications and real-world experiences, it’s just an extension of that, she said. They can take all those theories they learn in class and apply them.

Wednesday vendors included Rebecca Waldron, an OCC fashion alumnus who graduated in 2003 and returned to campus several years later to teach fashion illustration.

In 2014, she launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for Bodomint, a range of fashionable yet functional diaper bags and accessories for parents on the go. Since then, the brand has expanded to include multiple size options and interchangeable decorative straps. Waldron said she would have loved to be part of the Coast Collective Co-Lab as a student.

OCC alum Rebecca Waldron, who created a line of fashionable diaper bags under the Bodomint brand, talks to a client Wednesday at the opening of a pop-up store on the Costa campus Mesa. (Don Leach / personal photographer)

I think it’s cool that they’re learning the whole process of having a brand, from creating it to bringing it to market and people receiving it, she said. It would have been an excellent testing ground.

The inauguration also featured the work of Orange Coast student Alana Poirier, creator of a hand-painted clothing line called Bright-Eyed. Now 20, Poirier created her first piece of art in high school and has been customizing clothes ever since.

I hope this will inspire me to keep doing this, she said of her pop-up booth. It’ll be there all semester, so I’ll probably keep adding stuff to it. I would like to include small paintings.

Alana Poirier, artist and CCO student, shows off a pair of hand-painted jeans she created in high school. She’s building a brand called Bright-Eyed, which offers custom clothing meant to spark joy and creativity. (Don Leach / personal photographer)

The Coast Collective Co-Lab will be open to the public Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will feature a slate of brands that rotate each semester.

Becker said the hope is to eventually open up the area to other departments, to promote the work of students who may have a passion like Ahadis, but in another field.

Would love to see ceramic sales here or horticulture [students] sell plants, she says. It is a collaborative space.