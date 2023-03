Inside the Fashion Trust US Awards Inaugural Ceremony in Los Angeles

Last night much of the New York fashion scene traveled to Los Angeles in the name of a night out. The party in question was the US Fashion Trust’s inaugural awards ceremony, which kicked off at Goya Studios in a bustling pocket of West Hollywood. Attendees included Tracee Ellis Ross, Heidi Klum, Law Roach, Demi Moore and many others, who were unfazed by the city’s continued downpour. Having started in Saudi Arabia with participants such as Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid before expanding to the UK and US, the non-profit organization, founded by Tania Fares and Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, serves to nurture emerging designers, connecting them with resources such as funding and mentorship. Can you believe all this talent? That’s why we were yelling at each other this morning but in a good way, Laura Brown, who partnered with Fares to bring Fashion Trust to the United States, told the massive crowd; meanwhile, a presentation of the evenings of the creators in competition lit up the screen behind her. She had just explained to the public that what was supposed to be a five-creator award night quickly became six as the organization added an impromptu category after a successful exhibition held earlier in the day. The St. John Ready-to-Wear Award went to knitwear designer Aisling Camps, who in her acceptance speech reflected on the start of her design career in a 350-square-foot studio after dropping out of a engineer work. Tracee Ellis Ross presented L’Enchanteur’s Soull and Dynasty Ogun with the Jewelry Award, and in a heartfelt speech, the duo dedicated the moment to their mother, who passed away two years ago. Then Law Roach, who recently made headlines for announcing his retirement from fashion styling, joked, Don’t let me [mess] this, because I need this job, before presenting the Graduate Award to Papa Oppong. After a brief intermission in which everyone enjoyed a riveting performance by Scout LaRue Willis, Google’s Stephanie Horton and Brother Vellies’ Aurora James and the 15% Pledge presented Jacques Agbobly with the Inclusiveness Award. Ciara and Mike Amiri then presented Carly Mark of Puppets and Puppets with the Google Creativity Award (I finally got the crying thing, Mark said on stage). Finally, Olivia Wilde tapped Elena Velez to win the sustainability award. In a space where events don’t stand still (this is, after all, Hollywood), there’s always a freshness and great energy that comes with an inaugural celebration. Before the seated dinner and ceremony, guests such as Storm Reid, Christine Quinn, Jurnee Smollett and Lukas Gage arrived from the rainy outside for about an hour, welcomed inside with Casamigos cocktails, filet mignon canapes, and more. Meanwhile, the competing designers congratulated and toasted each other before sitting down together. At the end of the evening, attendees left the banquet hall (which was gleaming with long tables dotted with candles) and stayed in the cocktail bar for a while for the after-party.

