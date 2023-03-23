Is fashion finally recognizing Heidi Montag as the pop genius she is?

The reality TV icon turned pop star reflects on his cult track that now accompanies Parisian runways and viral TikToks and inspired Slayyyter to create music

russian model Irina Sheikh takes a lap of honor Ludovic de Saint-Sernins AW23 to show. She leads a harem of models down the catwalk as a flirtatious, vocoded voice coos above her head: I’ll be your girlfriend tonight / If that’s what you like / Pumps and fishnets / If that’s what you like. The voice in question? That of The hills And celebrity big brother alum Heidi Prat (FKA Monday). I’ll be your hot mess / A schoolgirl in curls / Whatever your type baby / If that’s what you likethe reality star sings I will do ita naughty, sex-positive ode to bedroom roleplay. Excerpt from his 2010 album Superficial the title a wry smile directed at its many detractors within the media the record is an airtight collection of heart-pounding electropop bangers inspired by Britney Spears well done Blackout. Pratt made headlines when the albums were released after apparently moving just 658 copies in its first week and its critical reception was lackluster as well. It wasn’t panned by critics so much as it was completely ignored. Few people, therefore, would have predicted that everything Superficial the track would disturb Paristhe footbridges. And yet, we were there more than thirteen years later.

After the lights came on on Ludovic de Saint Sernins’ Instagram grid-inspired collection, post-show discussions turned to the designers’ unexpected soundtrack, crafted by Lukas Heerich. I’m like the Paris Hilton of designers, I really want to be a DJ, says de Saint Sernin. My intention was for the models to walk to the kind of music that 2000s girls would have been slaying to. If I was walking in a show, I would walk towards something fierce. But the rise in song visibility wasn’t entirely unprecedented: A speeded-up release on TikTok had already been a boon to Spotify streams, with thousands of fan cams and OOTD videos recorded to Pratts’ vocals. fembot. I grew up watching The hills and Heidi has always been the star in my eyes, he says, but it was TikTok that reminded Saint Sernin of Pratts’ musical prowess. The lyrics are really fun and playful, it doesn’t take itself too seriously. Playful is perhaps an understatement. With lyrics like Come eat my panties off me, And You can be the pilot / We can ride it, Ill Do It is a true sex anthem that extols the value of pleasing a partner and fulfilling their wildest fantasies. The track was also written and produced by a world-class team (Stacy Barthe, LP and Steve Morales) who have all created hits for artists like Beyonce, Christina AguileraBritney and Rihanna.

Heidi said she wanted a song to represent exactly what she wanted to say. Like, Anything you think is crazy is nothing to me. Either way, I will, Morales said. And she did! This lady does not play. She’s cheeky, you know? The song’s commitment to sexual empowerment was especially important to Pratt, who tunes in from her living room in Los Angeles, waiting for her newborn son to wake up for his next meal. I’ve always been a very sexual person, so I thought it was great to incorporate that. It’s basically saying I’m your everything, I’m your complete fantasy. Are you in? I can do it. Are you into this? I can do it. Like, I’m that bitch, she said. And I do it naturally, effortlessly. I am This. It’s a bit of a vibe similar to alien superstar by Beyoncé. Pratt, who argues that Superficial was ahead of its time, finally receives its flowers. I’ve seen it been on TikTok for a while but haven’t seen it go that viral. Then I heard about the fashion show. There were three million streams on Spotify at the start of the year and it grew to over five million last month. As belated as success may have been, what could be more affirming than seeing the world’s most famous models walk the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week to your own song? It was such a big moment. It’s actually a blessing to have had this delayed success because I appreciate it more now. At the time, at the height of my fame, I thought it would have happened naturally. You know if I was a kardashians I’m sure that would have translated much easier, she laughs.

Vogue Magazine posted a video of Irina Shayk with @heidimontag song Ill Do It, played during the Ludovic de Saint Sernin FW23 fashion show in Paris pic.twitter.com/gjaJpKlWbP — (@heidiwood_) January 22, 2023