Is fashion finally recognizing Heidi Montag as the pop genius she is?

The reality TV icon turned pop star reflects on his cult track that now accompanies Parisian runways and viral TikToks and inspired Slayyyter to create music

russian model Irina Sheikh takes a lap of honor Ludovic de Saint-Sernins AW23 to show. She leads a harem of models down the catwalk as a flirtatious, vocoded voice coos above her head: I’ll be your girlfriend tonight / If that’s what you like / Pumps and fishnets / If that’s what you like. The voice in question? That of The hills And celebrity big brother alum Heidi Prat (FKA Monday). I’ll be your hot mess / A schoolgirl in curls / Whatever your type baby / If that’s what you likethe reality star sings I will do ita naughty, sex-positive ode to bedroom roleplay.

Excerpt from his 2010 album Superficial the title a wry smile directed at its many detractors within the media the record is an airtight collection of heart-pounding electropop bangers inspired by Britney Spears well done Blackout. Pratt made headlines when the albums were released after apparently moving just 658 copies in its first week and its critical reception was lackluster as well. It wasn’t panned by critics so much as it was completely ignored. Few people, therefore, would have predicted that everything Superficial the track would disturb Paristhe footbridges. And yet, we were there more than thirteen years later.

After the lights came on on Ludovic de Saint Sernins’ Instagram grid-inspired collection, post-show discussions turned to the designers’ unexpected soundtrack, crafted by Lukas Heerich. I’m like the Paris Hilton of designers, I really want to be a DJ, says de Saint Sernin. My intention was for the models to walk to the kind of music that 2000s girls would have been slaying to. If I was walking in a show, I would walk towards something fierce. But the rise in song visibility wasn’t entirely unprecedented: A speeded-up release on TikTok had already been a boon to Spotify streams, with thousands of fan cams and OOTD videos recorded to Pratts’ vocals. fembot.

I grew up watching The hills and Heidi has always been the star in my eyes, he says, but it was TikTok that reminded Saint Sernin of Pratts’ musical prowess. The lyrics are really fun and playful, it doesn’t take itself too seriously. Playful is perhaps an understatement. With lyrics like Come eat my panties off me, And You can be the pilot / We can ride it, Ill Do It is a true sex anthem that extols the value of pleasing a partner and fulfilling their wildest fantasies. The track was also written and produced by a world-class team (Stacy Barthe, LP and Steve Morales) who have all created hits for artists like Beyonce, Christina AguileraBritney and Rihanna.

Heidi said she wanted a song to represent exactly what she wanted to say. Like, Anything you think is crazy is nothing to me. Either way, I will, Morales said. And she did! This lady does not play. She’s cheeky, you know? The song’s commitment to sexual empowerment was especially important to Pratt, who tunes in from her living room in Los Angeles, waiting for her newborn son to wake up for his next meal. I’ve always been a very sexual person, so I thought it was great to incorporate that. It’s basically saying I’m your everything, I’m your complete fantasy. Are you in? I can do it. Are you into this? I can do it. Like, I’m that bitch, she said. And I do it naturally, effortlessly. I am This. It’s a bit of a vibe similar to alien superstar by Beyoncé.

Pratt, who argues that Superficial was ahead of its time, finally receives its flowers. I’ve seen it been on TikTok for a while but haven’t seen it go that viral. Then I heard about the fashion show. There were three million streams on Spotify at the start of the year and it grew to over five million last month. As belated as success may have been, what could be more affirming than seeing the world’s most famous models walk the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week to your own song? It was such a big moment. It’s actually a blessing to have had this delayed success because I appreciate it more now. At the time, at the height of my fame, I thought it would have happened naturally. You know if I was a kardashians I’m sure that would have translated much easier, she laughs.

There is one question that continues to linger, however. Do people even know it’s a Heidi Montag song they’re laying their lives on? Do people know what it is? said Prat. I have a fanbase that makes sure people know it was my song. But if it wasn’t for them, I don’t think the majority of listeners would know. Whether vogue (who featured the song in a post-show Instagram reel) knew it was my song, they would probably remove it! It’s great that the music speaks for itself. Of course, one person who knows Pratts’ catalog is from Saint Sernin, and she looks genuinely pleased when I tell her that he knowingly chose the song because it was his. Oh my God, that just made my day, she said. I thought he might have chosen it randomly, but hearing that I had an influence on his life and that he strategically chose it made it even richer for me.

It’s not just the fashion world that finally respects the Pratts name. Ill Do It has achieved cult status among pop fans, though it failed to make a dent in 2010. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the tracks have even been cited as inspiration for Killer, who says Pratts’ music takes her back to a time when nighttime debauchery and staged paparazzi shots were the name of the game. I’ve always loved this album so much because that’s what I imagined hearing during a drunken evening in a club like Les Deux in Los Angeles in 2007, she explains. When I was younger and living in St Louis, I used to watch The hills and I’d be like, I want to go! The music is like a snapshot of that period and I think it’s so special because it was the last big era of stardom.

She had these great stellar songwriters and producers. She knew the sound she wanted to achieve and she fucking nailed it, the musician said, with a sigh. People just weren’t ready for it.

