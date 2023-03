Olivia Wilde, Ciara and Demi Moore step out in style for the 2023 Fashion Trust US Awards

The stars go out in style! Olivia Wilde And Ciara walk the red carpet for the 2023 US Fashion Trust Award on Tuesday evening (March 21) at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. The Fashion Trust just launched in November, and the nonprofit aims to discover and fund young designers, according to Harper’s Bazaar. There will be three winners among 15 finalists who will receive resources to advance their brands. Keep reading to find out more… Other stars also in attendance include Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kate Beckinsale, Jenna Dewan, Paula Abdul, Tracee Ellis Ross and brother Evan Ross, Jurnee Smollet, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Hale, Paris-Jackson, Ashley Benson, Half Moore and daughter Scout Willis, Sabrina Elba, Zoey Deutsch, Catherine Newton, Euphoria actress Storm Reid, sell sunset alum Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard, I have never actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, You star Lucas Gage and boyfriend Chris Appleton, Laid actor Jeremy Popemodel/actor Matthew Noszka, The single person alum Colton Underwood, You better call Saul actress Rhea Seehorntennis star Maria Sharapova, The Vampire Diaries actress Kat Graham, Babylon actress Phoebe Tonkinmodel/actress Molly Simscelebrity stylist Rachel Zoejewelry designer jennifer meyer, the flash actress Kiersey Clemons, hacks actress Hannah Eindinder, The Handmaid’s Tale Madeleine BrewerYouTuber Liza Koshymodel Paris Brosnan, Community actress Gillian Jacobs, The sex life of college girls actor Gavin Leatherwood, The Orville actress Halston SageAnd weird eye star Tan France. Guests received drinks from Casamigos, who served three specialty cocktails – Spicy Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita, Blackberry Ginger Smash & Casa Negroni. FOR YOUR INFORMATION: Olivier wear one Chloe dress. Ciara wears an outfit Grace Ling. Heidi wear one Kate Barton dress, Jessica Rich shoes, and Mara Paris jewelry while wearing a Kate Barton bag. Alessandra wear one Michael Kors dress. Storm wear one Simkhai dress. Phoebe wear one Proenza Schouler dress. Rhea door Sarah Flint heels. Kat And Married carry St-Jean! Half door the chair shoes. Click through the gallery for over 120 photos of the stars at the event…

