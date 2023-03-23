Jennifer Lopez doesn’t believe in fashion rules





Needless to say, Jennifer Lopez has of course become known for her electric style, among other things like her acting chops and insane dance moves. Her bejeweled water bottles, wide range of crop tops and iconic red carpet appearances (including the most Googled dress of all time) are among the superstar’s staples. But we’d be remiss not to mention one of the most important pillars of his signature style: his massive shoe collection, which includes everything from over-the-knee boots and sky-high platforms to the trendiest sneakers. .

In fact, JLo tells In the style that the choice of shoes is an essential part of the development of any outfit. “A good shoe is very powerful, and a shoe can represent the style and emotion of the whole look,” she says. In 2020, Lopez even brought her passion to life by designing her own shoe line called JLo Jennifer Lopez. Now the multi-hyphenate has teamed up with online retail giant Revolve to bring a high-end collection to her fans and fashion fans in general.

“Revolve has a great mix of established and up-and-coming designers and a very engaged clientele that researches current fashion trends,” she says. “This collection has such a great range of styles, and we’ve worked hard on some really special details. I’m thrilled that my fans and the Revolve customer are wearing them in their own way, feeling their sexiest and most confident.”

Jennifer Lopez x turn







The first drop (of three) hit the site last week and features a 16-piece collection comprised of dazzling boots, chunky platform pumps and twisted heels with a price range of $145-$275. Regarding the collaboration with the popular retailer, Lopez praised the company for its collaborative efforts on the project.

“The Revolve team spent a lot of time working with us, paying close attention to my inspiration and ideas, as well as the materials and details that matter to me,” she shares. “They were able to bring every idea I had to life, and I can’t wait to finally have a shoe collection that looks just like me.”

And in true multi-hyphenate fashion, Lopez has been involved every step of the way, from designing and curating to modeling her designs in the super-sexy campaign, which features the shotgun wedding actress posing in a leotard, sheer skirt and ab-baring cutout dress.

“I work closely on all creative aspects of everything I do, from ideation through inception to execution and creative collaboration on campaign design and aesthetics and everything in between,” she tells us.

While it’s admittedly hard for her to pick a favorite, Lopez’s go-to style from the line actually hits close to home. “If I had to choose a favorite from the collection, it would be the Bronx style,” she shares. “It’s a black mesh slipper with crystal embellishments making it an elegant and sexy shoe perfect for a night out.”

Jennifer Lopez x turn



But whichever shoe in the collection speaks to you, Lopez says it’s all about taking risks.

“I would wear the crystal platforms with jeans just as easily as with my Grammy dress,” she says. “I’ve always thought, especially in today’s fashion scene, that there are no rules. Dress them how you want! What suits you is what in what will make you feel the best!”

JLo Jennifer Lopez is available to buy now at revolve.com.

