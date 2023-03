$20,000 pants and other men’s luxury resale adventures!

Arun Gupta, the co-founder and managing director of Grailed who was last year acquired by the GOAT groupwhich also owns sneaker retailer Flight Club, said sales of luxury apparel have increased year on year, thanks to better customer education. The level of knowledge has gone crazy, Mr. Gupta said. The number of fashion brands the average person knows is probably 10xd. Self-expression in the 90s was your CD collection, but in the 2020s it’s your wardrobe. Before Grailed, to the extent that there was luxury resale for men’s clothing, it was limited to consignment stores, like the one Ina Bernstein opened on Thompson Street in Manhattan in the early 1990s. Originally, she did not sell men’s clothing in her namesake store. Eventually some sank in suits and ties, Armani and Calvin Klein, maybe a little Yohji. In the mid-1990s, she had opened a small, men-only storefront on Mott Street. Customers were devoted, but few in number. The men weren’t quite ready. It was very weird for them to think about trying on someone else’s clothes, she said in a phone interview last month. But the social conventions of male dress were about to be turned upside down. Soon, luxury houses were making more than men’s office wear, and more male consumers were interested in expensive clothes. Ms. Bernstein’s client base has expanded as a result, she said: “It has changed dramatically. Many men who don’t work in the fashion industry never went to art school. They are just men walking down the street and they all love fashion. Just a decade ago, audiences for some of the rarest men’s luxury items were almost comical. Alex Kasavin, before opening Idol in Brooklyn in 2014, resold niche high-end menswear, like Carol Christian Poell and early Rick Owens, through a showroom called Gray Market beginning in 2012. He was a time with these brands, for these coin keys, I knew almost all the owners, said Mr. Kasavin. There wasn’t a whole generation that grew up on it. Now it does, and this generation has the buying power. He also has a solid understanding of how clothes in this category hold their value. It’s like buying stocks now, Gupta said, adding that expensive purchases now involve less risk due to the stability of the resale market.

