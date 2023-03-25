Let’s drink to men’s fashion

You might not find a belly bar at Rustan’s Makati, but you’ll find the most edgy masculine looks right next to The Dalmore’s most prized single malt whiskeys. All on the first floor of the department store.

Sharing space on the first level, you’ll find The Dalmore section right next to a new section, the one the department store is calling Rustan’s Man 2.0.

With head buyer John Tee at the helm, it’s a curated selection of emerging brands from the US, Canada, Spain and Japan that will take your ensembles to a new version of… yourself.

With high quality fabrics and impeccable detailing, these brands represent the best in modern menswear.

New Rustan’s Man 2.0 collection.

There’s Hari Mari, a Dallas-based shoe brand that focuses on comfortable shoes for travelers and adventurers. With vibrant colors, timeless patterns and luxurious textures, Hari Mari’s designs match everyday moods and adventures. The brand also donates 1% of its sales to the fight against pediatric cancer and to help children and families in need.

Founded in 2009, Onia offers functional and minimal wardrobe options for men and women, with fabrics chosen for their endurance and high quality, with well-designed essentials that transition seamlessly from active days to weekend getaways. relaxing.

Psycho Bunny from Canada focuses on young trends, embracing individuality and self-expression. Clever details (and bunny logos), bold colors and signature fabrics are designed to stand out and show off personality, with mother-of-pearl buttons, fine quilting and tapered seams.

On the “west coast” side, Tee notes, Faherty is a family-run American brand that offers casual, sustainable clothing made from premium fabrics including organic cotton, recycled polyester, linen and hemp. Its eco-friendly operations include the use of non-toxic dyes, water-efficient processes and plastic-free packaging. There’s a surf vibe to these pieces that fit in well with laid-back Filipino culture.

Satorisan footwear, inspired by the mythical creature of ancient Japan, the Satori, fits that beach vibe: their sneakers, slip-ons, sandals and boots are earth-friendly and ergonomically designed for conscious walking comfort, helping you blend harmoniously with nature.

And for the “east coast” preppy in you, there’s Tailor Vintage, offering authentic, comfortable everyday essentials with skilful luxury and laid-back elegance. Her garments feature unique fabric blends and New England coastal style sensibilities. Airotec technology repels water and manages moisture (good for this climate), resists stains and prevents germs.

(Left to right) Raymund Zamora, Marketing Director of Whyte & Mackay Asia; Val Khodaverdi, Vice President of Store Operations, Rustan Commercial Corporation; Gregg Glass, The Dalmore Master Whiskey Maker and Blender; Wilmer Camaya, Rustan Makati Branch Manager; and Mylène Lingad, Rustan’s merchandise manager at The Dalmore tasting and launch.

Meanwhile, Kato Jeans offers timeless and comfortable vintage menswear in classic denim jeans using 4 Way Stretch material for maximum comfort and style. An eco-friendly finishing process also promotes durability.

Tee says these hand-picked brands offer an alternative to classics and heirloom masculine styles, something you could vibe with. for more branding additions in this section.

A hint of umami in this rare Scotch whiskey

Sometimes talking about whiskey can be, as the saying goes, like “dancing on architecture”: you much prefer to experience it through your own senses of taste and smell.

But when the person talking about whiskey is The Dalmore Master Whiskey Maker and Blender himself, Gregg Glass, in town at Rustan’s Makati to celebrate the release of the house’s two annual expressions – The Dalmore 18 Year Old 2022 Release and The Dalmore 21 Year Old 2022 Release – it’s well worth perking up your ears.

Glass was at Rustan’s to talk about his story (started under the Scottish Clan MacKenzie, which explains the stag horns on each bottle), the special cask choices that go into each bottle, as well as the prized special collections that can go up to at £120,000 a bottle at auction.

In my years of sniffing and sipping spirits, I have never heard “umami” applied to the flavor profile of a single malt whisky. But that’s what Glass describes emerging from The Dalmore 21 Year Old 2022 Release.

Aged in American oak and then cold transferred to rare 30-year-old Spanish Matsulem Oloroso sherry casks, the second maturation would amplify notes of marzipan and licorice, something Asian tasters at The Dalmore described as akin to ginseng, even balsamic. vinegar, which could explain the umami sensation.

The glass describes the “antique properties” that emerge from this enhanced maturation process as an “in and out” of the senses. An elevation.

Yes, this 21-year-old is a shapeshifter.

‘The Dalmore Experience’ brought Glass, recently awarded the coveted title of Master Distiller of the Year 2023 at the Icons of Whiskey Scotland Awards, to our shores for the first time, where he shared the story of The Dalmore and guided through a trio tasting.

This included a Port Wood Reserva glencairn, which is aged in ex-bourbon American white oak barrels and finished with aged tawny port pipes. It’s a viscous sip that releases sweet berries, Seville oranges and caramel pudding on the nose; nectarines, caramel and roasted chestnuts on the palate; and a thicker finish of plums, blood oranges and macerated cherries – very welcome for dessert.

We then sampled the 15 Year Old (40% ABV), which is described as The Dalmore’s “House Style” single malt, and a single malt much loved by both Gregg and his mentor, Master Blender Richard Paterson. It is aged in a variety of sherry casks (Apostoles, Amoroso and Matsulem Oloroso) with a nose of cinnamon, nutmeg and marmalade notes; the palate offers vanilla, tangerine, ginger and crushed apples, while the finish offers caramelized orange and rich dark chocolates.

Glass describes the “charm” of the 15 Year Old, with a waxy mouthfeel that suggests orange zest, hints of hot chocolate. “He’s the one I could cuddle by a fireplace.”

We’ve moved to the 18 Year Old (ABV 43%), initially aged in ex-bourbon American white oak casks, then finished in 100% aged Matsulem Oloroso sherry casks. It is an exceptional sip offering on the nose vanilla, dark chocolate, English marmalade and sweet licorice; chocolate raisins, citrus, figs, rich coffee and spice on the palate; and a delicious hint of cooked fruit and intoxicating caramel on the finish.

The 21 Year Old was not offered, alas; there are far too few bottles to spare on journalists. We had to soothe ourselves with a description of its tasting notes: an aroma of Seville oranges and dark chocolates, Colombian coffee, gives way in the mouth to a sweet flavor of licorice, Black Forest fruits and marzipan, which Glass describes as a “luxurious” taste. Asian tasters have described notes of flan de leche, which Filipinos love, and even ginseng.

Using the “rule of threes”, gaining new flavors from three sniffs of the cairn, Glass noted that, “In the beginning, I always linked the taste of whiskeys to my childhood. For me, it was candy, sweet, heat, the food my mother used to make. It always relates to who you are. You enjoy whiskey as you wish.

And with The Dalmore, you always will.

