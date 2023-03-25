Fashion
How can I find my own style?
Ask The Kit is the actual advice column you didn’t know you needed. Each month, style expert Shayne Stephens answers your pressing questions about men’s style. What are the best men’s shirts? What type of costume should I buy if I only have one? Send your questions to [email protected]
The last three years have thrown my style into a loop. I no longer feel like my wardrobe represents where I am in life, and I want to rebuild it. To be honest, II’m lost. Where do we even start? Andrew, Toronto
Anders, I’m going to let you in on a little secret: even the most fashionable men among us have felt lost at some point in our style journey. The road to great style is paved with what I thought were moments; I made most of the mistakes and I have the embarrassing pictures to prove it.
I found myself in a situation similar to yours a few years ago when I moved from Winnipeg to Toronto. While I always imagined myself dapper, the move revealed some major cracks in my sartorial foundation. The rockabilly looks that had defined my backpacking years at home suddenly felt foreign and uncomfortable in my new surroundings. Insecurity crept in. Was I going to have to join the brigade of suits and ties that I saw every morning on the metro, or worse still, give up all color for black? That thought sent a shiver down my spine. Certainly, I was evolving and my wardrobe needed it too. But how and without getting lost in the process?
The first step for me took the form of a philosophical paradigm shift. Until then, I had equated style only with fashion and trend. Either you were in the tribe or you weren’t. Reading the pages of QG, however, I realized that personal style is far more important than fashion, informed by far more. I didn’t need to wear designer clothes or even know who Issey Miyake was to look stylish. I already had it. And in a unique way. I just needed to edit it, tweak it, and own it, based on interests, hobbies, and musical tastes that were already authentic to me.
Psychobabble aside, there are simple and practical strategies that will help move your wardrobe in the right direction. Here are the five things I recommend you do:
1. Evaluate your lifestyle
For me, this is the most important first step because it gives a clear picture of who you are and your style. Are you required to follow a dress code in any area of your life? How do you get to work? What are your hobbies? Do you spend a good part of the year in a warm place? The answers to these questions will help you identify areas to focus on. For example, let’s say you wear a casual suit to work and golf on the weekends. Craft elevated polo shirts, which look great under a suit and are great for golf, your thing.
2. Choose your favorites
It’s incredibly easy to find clothing inspiration on social media, whatever your area of interest. Use it! A list of people to follow to help you get started: Nick Wooster (@nickwooster), Satoshi Kawamoto (@Satie_San), Nicco Cesari (@niccocesari), Matthew Zorpas (@matthewzorpas), Momo (@boon.vivant_) and Tomoyoshi Takada ( @tomoyoshi_takada) these are all guys who have established their own signature style and are great sources of inspiration. When you find someone whose wardrobe resonates with you, note how their clothes fit into the outfits you love and what staple pieces they use regularly. When shopping, show the inspiration images to associates so they can help you find pieces with a similar aesthetic.
3. Think about the fit
It all comes down to adapting. Especially the more edgy stuff that you’re not sure you can pull off if it looks good on you, it’s the difference between looking good and looking completely out of place. Certain cuts and proportions work well with certain body types, so your duty is to do some research to figure out that yourself a good salesperson at a store you like can help you with that. Two rules of fit I swear: you never want an item to look too bulky and never buy anything skimpy.
4. Clean
Granted, that part sucks, but you need to Marie Kondo your closet. It is essential. Unless it’s a tux that still fits you, anything that hasn’t been worn in 12 months is gone. Anything that looks sloppy, beat up beyond saving, way too big or way too small is also gone. (When I say gone, I mean cleaned and donated.) If the pieces are a little big or a little tight but in good condition, take them to a tailor and see if they can revive them. You are allowed to keep two pieces for sentimental reasons. When it’s done, audit what you have left. There will likely be gaps to fill.
5. Invest
If you follow the steps above, you should now be armed with some knowledge and direction to develop a wardrobe that suits your style and your life. It remains only to spend a little money. I sign up to buy better, buy less, and believe that some categories are a better investment than others. A good watch, a pair of shoes, a coat, a duffel bag and, if you’re blind like me, a good pair of glasses are worth paying for as they can become your signature items that you wear in constant rotation .
Buy the tips
The pieces below are playful twists on classic and versatile wardrobe building blocks, all of which will give you a little Spring 2023 swagger without being too over the top.
Moccasins
GH Bass loafers, $337, ghbass.com
Perfect with jeans, shorts or a suit, the loafer is a staple in your shoe rotation. The white contrast panel ups the style quotient here.
Jeans
White jeans are an easy and comfortable style any time of the year. These from RRL are the perfect slim fit but not skinny.
The blazer
A perfectly fitted sports coat or blazer will always give you a refined look. This one is wrinkle-resistant, so perfect for traveling with, and wind and water resistant.
The watch
A good watch elevates any outfit and this one from German watchmaker Nomos is the ultimate IYKYK movement.
