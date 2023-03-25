Miguel Wilson reinvents wedding fashion because it’s also his day

Fashion is much more than the clothes we wear. At its core, it’s a vehicle for imaginative feats of self-expression and a vehicle for social change. With a philosophy of activism through fashion, fashion designer and philanthropist Miguel Wilson has challenged the boundaries of formal wear for men.

Born and raised in Washington, DC, Wilson is an award-winning fashion designer specializing in men’s event and formal wear. Though he’s designed his fair share of high-profile clients, including 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, the foundation of Wilsons’ design work is exemplified by his eponymous bridal line, the Miguel Wilson collection. The collection’s tagline, Because it’s also his day, reveals his interest in bridal fashion with the main purpose of celebrating the groom on his special day.

On January 18, Wilsons signature designs were the focus of the historic inauguration of Governor Wes Moore, Maryland’s first black governor and only the third black governor elected in U.S. history. Wilson told the Voice that in approaching the occasion, he wanted to make sure the Governor looked his best, a process significantly driven by the vision of First Lady Dawn Moore, as he recognized that this event had historical significance far beyond himself.

It was very meticulous, very thoughtful and planned in how it would look that day. And I would say the end result was very presidential, Wilson said.

For Wilson, no other event was so important: I don’t know if there is anything comparable.

Wilson brings this philosophy of personalization and customer collaboration to all of his work. He entered the bridal fashion industry in 2011 after observing that, from the glamorous shopping process to the dress, the bride is often highlighted at the expense of the groom. After all, it’s not Say yes to the suit.

Brides generally have a much better experience in terms of shopping for their dresses, Wilson said. I wanted to give the bride and groom a similar experience, as well as more enjoyable options and outfits for weddings.

Wilson wants to challenge how, due to industry and social norms, brides are typically less invested in the sentimentality of their wedding attire. A wedding dress often remains a memory long after her marriage; in contrast, grooms are more likely to simply rent a tuxedo.

The groom shouldn’t be the one who looks like he’s just a visitor when in fact it’s also his day, Wilson said.

His point of view resonated with many, as the collection was warmly received; with four stores, business is booming, says Wilson. But the success of the Miguel Wilson collection has not come without its share of obstacles.

Wilson’s career as a designer began in 1993, he filed for bankruptcy after more than a decade in business, in 2011. Since then he has had to reflect and learn from his mistakes while rebuilding and renaming his business. . One of the most valuable points he took away was realizing the importance of providing quality service, beyond just buying clothes.

Besides elegant suits, Wilsons window displays offer another key aspect of wedding preparations, a chance for the groom and his guests to bond. The stores have a bridal lounge allowing the future husband to savor the shopping experience, complete with complimentary drinks. The day ends with a roast and a toast, a session of lighthearted jokes and odes to the groom. Wilson intentionally curates every detail of the bridal consultation, from start to finish, to embody that spirit of joy that he believes should accompany such an important occasion.

Not too often do men have the chance to hear their friends tell them how proud they are of them, how much they love each other, he said. For me, it’s one of the best things I’ve ever created.

Wilson’s design philosophy centers on caring for its customers and intentionally prioritizes the identification and creative correction of existing pitfalls in menswear. He prides himself on pushing the boundaries of typical menswear, encouraging his clientele to experiment beyond their comfort zone, especially when it comes to incorporating color.

If you walk by most men’s closets, you’ll see them awash in black, gray and blue, Wilson said. One of the things I do is create clothes and looks that incorporate color in a way that most men don’t realize can work for them, until they wear it.

Another hallmark of Wilsons style is a polo-esque design, a holdover from the impact of his polo game. He mentioned that as a child, the opportunity he had to ride a horse was a privilege that many of his peers did not have.

Realizing how lucky I was to have horses to help change my trajectory in my life, I wanted to do the same for other kids, Wilson said.

Wilson founded the Morehouse Polo Team and its foundation, Ride To The Olympics, which creates initiatives for kids to learn about polo. He hopes that by sharing his love for the sport, other children will use it as an outlet for creativity and expression.

Wilson also hopes to pave the way for aspiring black designers to pursue their dreams. He shared his disappointment with how black designers are still underappreciated and underrepresented in the fashion industry. In 2020, only four percent members of the Council of Fashion Designers of America were black. Wilson hopes that by creating a high-end formal wear brand, he can contribute to the positive representation of black artists in the fashion industry.

Generally, we don’t associate black designers with luxury. That, to me, is a problem, Wilson said. So what I’ve done is a calculated effort to change that narrative by creating luxury events and things where other black designers can be a part of things in front and see their things in front of a buying crowd a luxury.

By organizing and hosting events like the Atlanta fashion and classic poloan annual luxury event celebrating culture and fashion, Wilson hopes to continue to promote and celebrate the work of black designers.

We can create, develop and design high-end clothing, because ultimately the African-American market is really what defined what luxury is in the first place, he added. So if we can define it, then we can also create it.