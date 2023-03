Best eye creams for men: reduce dark circles and puffiness

Eye creams are an often forgotten but game-changing element of any skincare regimen, especially for men, who, in general, tend to keep their skincare routines on the lighter side. minimal. Our selection of the best eye creams for men makes it easy to find the right product to take care of the most delicate and thin layer of skin. We’ve curated a cream, serum and mask to ensure men – and everyone else – find exactly what they’re looking for. The best eye creams for men Chanel N°1 eye contour cream (Image credit: Chanel) One of our favorite eye creams comes from Chanel’s N°1 skincare line, which gets most of its ingredients from the revitalizing red camellia flower. We love it because after just a few uses, skin is smoother, hydrated, and best of all, with a luminous, dewy look that means you look fresh even if you haven’t had all the sleep you need. The eye cream’s compact packaging makes it perfect to keep in your bag and apply throughout the day. It’s especially good for air travel, when dry air and limited sleep can force you to refresh your eyes more than ever. £58, available from harrods.com (opens in a new tab) Horace Concealer Serum (Image credit: Horace) Men’s grooming brand Horace has attracted such a dedicated following that its Paris boutique is queuing outside. That’s because its reasonably priced products really work. Its best-selling concealer serum is formulated with caffeine and mint floral water to instantly make you look more awake, plus hyaluronic acid and aloe vera to hydrate and shape delicate skin. of this area. £19, available from thegroomingclinic.com (opens in a new tab) 111Skin cryo eye mask (Image credit: 111Skin) 111Skin’s Sheet Masks are the go-to pick-me-up for all celebrities, makeup artists, and skincare enthusiasts. One of our favorites is her Cryo Eye Mask, which can be stored in the fridge and applied for 20 minutes whenever you need a quick depuffing and brightening. 111Skin founder Dr Yannis Alexandrides’ Harley Street Clinic was the first to popularize the use of cryotherapy in the UK and its cryo-masks are specifically formulated to mimic (in an at-home format) the benefits of freezing technology. For an extra boost, apply Space Defense Bright Lifting Eye Gel after the mask. It is formulated with patented NAC Y2, originally developed by Alexandrides to protect the skin of Russian astronauts from the accelerated aging effects of space travel. As a result, the cream works remarkably well to strengthen the delicate skin around the eyes to diminish the appearance of additional wrinkles. cultbeauty.com (opens in a new tab)

