Penn Fashion Clubs to Host First Penn Met Gala





The Penn Met Gala, to be held at the Penn Museum on March 24, was organized by Alloy Media, Penn Fashion Week, Penn Fashion Collective and the Walk. Credit: Nathaniel Sirlin The first retrofuturism-themed Penn Met Gala takes place this Friday at the Penn Museum. Sponsored by Baker Retailing Center, the event will feature a DJ, photo booth, outfit contests and a raffle. Participants will be automatically entered into the raffle by purchasing a ticket for the event. The event will take place Since 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The leaders of the Penn Club of Alloy media, Penn Fashion Week, Penn Fashion CollectiveAnd the walk worked together to organize the event. The Penn Met Gala is the culmination of a month of student-planned fashion-related events on campus, executives said. In March, Penn Fashion Collective presented their annual fashion show; Baker Retail and Penn Fashion Week hosted various speaker events, and WALK magazine published its spring issue. Expect a creative space where people put fashion first and where you can really play with clothes and get creative. It will obviously also be a fun event, said Penn Fashion Week President Ella Worth. Wharton sophomore and Alloy Media president Lee Reid came up with the idea for the gala last summer. The Penn Met Gala is an original idea. It’s my baby. It’s an idea I came up with over the summer, and in tandem with a club I just started called Alloy Media, just trying to create a creative network on campus and engage a creative community, has said Reid. The theme of the galas will celebrate perceptions of the future of the 60s and 70s. Think like flying cars; futuristic, silvery, metallic things that people really imagined decades ago; what the future looks like, said Carly Siegel, senior at Wharton and president of Penn Fashion Collective. The chairs highlighted how the theme, Retrofuturism, leaves a lot of room for creative freedom. We went with retrofuturism because it really leaves room for interpretation. You can wear something very futuristic, or you can wear something a little more retro, and it all works within a larger theme, Worth said. Worth also hopes contestants realize how much they can express themselves through fashion. I hope students will see the power of style and what it can really do for people and how it is such a manifestation of your personal creativity and who you are in all facets of your life. You can really channel that through clothing, Worth said. Siegel echoed Worth and added that the event will create a space for like-minded people to meet in a creative fashion space. We really wanted to create an environment where students could express themselves and meet others who were also interested in the same thing, Siegel said. Subscribe to our newsletter Receive our newsletter, The Daily Pennsylvaniandelivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The presidents hope that this event will be annual and continue to grow into something bigger. After the COVID-19 pandemic, relationships between Penn’s various fashion communities were disjointed. Worth said this event will provide an opportunity for fashion clubs in Penn to come together each year. We have come together this year in the hope that we can redevelop these links and relationships between fashion clubs on campus. Our manifestation of this relationship between the clubs was to create a big fashion-related culmination event at Penn, Worth said.

