Male celebrities on the catwalk for a Kidney Foundation fundraiser





Content of the article Local male celebrities ready to strut for the Kidney Foundation will show off the latest looks at a fashion fundraiser in Windsor this spring.

Content of the article The fifth annual Celebrity Male Fashion Event will take place on May 25 at the Formula First Collision Center. There, 13 men will show off outfits from Collins Formal Wear, Running Factory and Suit Shop Co. The Kidney Foundation’s goal is to raise $50,000 to support programs and services for people living with kidney disease and kidney-related research. The work they do is so meaningful, said Joel Robinet, a kidney transplant recipient who will be modeling at this year’s event and who is a member of the Kidney Foundation’s local advisory committee. They do so many things, and I can see firsthand through my involvement that patients and families benefit from the work of The Kidney Foundation and its wonderful organization.

Content of the article Photo by Taylor Campbell / Windsor Star In addition to Robin, this year’s role models include Amherstburg physician Dr. Danish Mazhar, kidney transplant recipient Dennis Segatto, Formula First Collision president Frank Gobbato, Shadowbox Theater Productions general manager Michael Potter, Tilray Senior Vice President Randy Daigneau and Registered Nurse Chris Cerchie. with the Windsor Regional Hospitals Nephrology Department. Other fundraising models will be: Lawyer and Poet Laureate Peter Hrastovec, Amazing Race Canada winner Craig Ramsey, Realtor Cris Kambouris, Windsor Firefighter Jordan Malabanan, Windsors Pure Country 89 host Chris Byrne and Virgin Radio Windsor host Matt Rutherford. Photo by Taylor Campbell / Windsor Star We raise awareness, and also, we have peer-to-peer supports, said Shannon Van Watteghem-Levasseur, community development officer for the Windsor chapter of organizations. These programs help people with kidney disease and allow them to talk to others who have been in their shoes. Fashion show for famous men to raise money for the Kidney Foundation Male celebrities walk the runway for the Kidney Foundation fashion show Joe McParland and Michelle Mainwaring will host the May event, which will include appetizers, a silent auction, photo booth and more. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit kidney.ca/events. tcampbell@postmedia.com twitter.com/wstarcampbell Photo by Taylor Campbell / Windsor Star

