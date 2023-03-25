Ciara Miller attends wedding in embellished knit dress: photo





When it comes to jaw-dropping style, Ciara Miller is never to be missed. The most recent evidence: Thesummer houseThe actor looked breathtaking in an olive green dress with emerald embellishments as he attended a wedding in South Africa. On March 22, Ciara gave a glimpse of her epic wedding guest style via two photos posted to her Instagram Story. As the snapshots show, themultifacetedbeauty shone in a long sleeveless knit dress. The bodycon dress was designed with intricate knit details, a U-shaped neckline and emerald green rhinestones. Ciara styled her beautiful outfit with several sparkling necklaces, a silver watch, a silver bracelet and an ivory clutch. As for her hair, she wore her black and brown ombre tresses with loose curls. She completed the look with stunning glamour, including a blush lip and dark lashes. My wedding dates, read a caption on a photo that Ciara reposted on her Story. Earlier this month, Ciara celebrated a major achievement in her modeling career. Taking to Instagram on March 15, she posted a video of herself posing in various sleek lace corsets and a pair of distressed blue jeans. The short clip was a fun campaign for Victorias Secret. Dream job come true [Victorias Secret]Ciara captioned the video of herself in different base parts[s] of the brand, including white, hot pink and light blue corsets that showed off her toned physique. During an interview with page 6Ciara shared, It’s been a dream for as long as I can remember working for Victoria’s Secret. As Ciara continues to hit major milestones in her impressive career, she’s been vocal about her experiences as a black woman navigating the modeling world. In 2021, Ciara opened up about her struggles in asummer houseepisode interview, share, People in the modeling world, they either want the light green eyed black girl with straight hair or the really really dark skinned one with curly hair. She continued, And when you’re somewhere in the middle, it creates a lot of insecurity and self-doubt. Ciara went on to explain how modeling has impacted the way she wears her hair. Even in modeling, it’s just easier for me to wear extensions because not everyone knows how to style black hair, she said. I constantly think about my hair and even though I feel like I have high self-esteem, it’s not with my natural hair. Showsummer houseon Bravo Mondays at 9/8c and the next day onPeacock. catch upBravo app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bravotv.com/summer-house/style-living/ciara-miller-attends-wedding-in-an-embellished-knit-dress-photo

